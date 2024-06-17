- Dank, dark atmospherics
- Certain dangers are obvious; others arise unexpectedly
- Everything is interconnected, but how?
- Furious pursuit of leverage
- First bloodshed
- Things get real messy, real fast
- The protagonist mutters “I’m too old for this shit”
- Creative use of duct tape, but it doesn’t hold
- Piercing shrieks
- Ratcheting, ratcheting, ratcheting
- Pressure builds
- Don’t lose the thread
- New, increasingly difficult obstacles
- Looming: a specialist in wrench and blowtorch work
- Time is running out
- Second bloodshed
- Nobody is coming to the rescue
- Spurting
- Everything hinges on the final twist
- A satisfying, tidy ending
- Major sequel potential
1-21: Writing a thriller.
1-19, 21: Repairing the basement toilet.
Resources