  • Postshadowing: The author leaves clues that something is about to happen, but after it’s already happened.
  • Metafar: The author compares two things without using the words “like” or “as,” but it’s frankly a bit of a stretch.
  • Gallegory: Everything in a story represents something else, but only for the ladies. Men still have to read it literally.
  • Reverse Euphemism: The author says something that’s fine, but you wish they didn’t say it that way.
  • Double Personification: An author treats an inanimate object as if it’s two, equally important people.
  • Flashdown: The author briefly leaves the action for a character to remember something that happened underneath them.
  • Sniperbole: The author uses exaggerated language to express something very precisely from an extreme distance.
  • Fore!-shadowing: The author uses clues to indicate that they’ve just hit a golf ball in the reader’s direction.
  • Double Simile: The author compares two things but throws in some extra “likes” and “as's” just to keep you on your toes.
  • Phemism: The author says something in a way that’s not better or worse, just different.
  • Wilsonification: An author portrays an inanimate object as if it were a person, specifically, the kind of person who would be named Wilson.
  • Pallegory: All the elements in a story have a second meaning, just for you, because you’re such a good customer.
  • Cluephemism: The author refers to an unpleasant or indecent topic using a web of clues that take the reader from a tomb in Egypt all the way to the streets of Hong Kong on a nail-biting investigation where nothing is as it seems.
  • Pied-Piperbole: The author uses exaggerated language to lure the children of a faithless German town into the river.
  • Megaphor: Without using “like” or “as,” an author simultaneously compares 220 things.
  • Eightshadowing: An author leaves clues in a text that something is about to be foreshadowed.
  • Allegary: Every element in the story represents someone whose name is Gary.
  • Lingerback: A character remembers a past event but incredibly slowly.
  • Masonification: An author treats an inanimate object as if it’s an experienced stoneworker who they’ve hired to do their countertops.
  • Emitaphor: The author compares two things without using “like” or “as,” and also, one of the things is a death ray which silently kills any person anywhere in the world.
  • Simileagory: Every element in the story represents something else, and each and every one of them is directly compared using “like” or “as.”
  • Flashbot: A giant robot which powered by the tension created when the author briefly leaves the action to show something a character remembers.
  • Simule: The author uses a computer to create tangible holograms, indistinguishable from real objects, except for the fact that they are always accompanied by “like” and “as.”
  • Subduephemism: The author uses polite language to hide the fact that they are destroying all the fools who dared to laugh.
  • Viperbole: The author uses exaggerated language to distract the reader from the poisonous snakes released into their room.
  • Allosaury: The author commands an army of genetically recreated dinosaurs all of whom represent something.
  • Fireshadowing: The author uses clues to warn world leaders that if they do not receive five hundred million dollars by noon tomorrow, five highly populated cities will be consumed by fire.
  • Reverse Personification: The author treats all humans like the insects that they are. Hahahahahaha! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
