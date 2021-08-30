- “I'd rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”
- “I hate that you don’t love Joe Rogan.”
- “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country.”
- “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that the country is running your high school class.”
- “Music is energy. A mood, atmosphere. Feeling.”
- “Nirvana is, like, dope as hell.”
- “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful what we pretend to be.”
- “No cap, Gary Johnson retweeted a meme I made.”
- “The worst crime is faking it.”
- “The best crime is tax evasion.”
- “I'm not well-read, but when I read, I read well.”
- “It’s called The Fountainhead, dude. You’ve seriously never read it?”
- “In nonsense is strength.”
- “It’s nonsense that guacamole is extra.”
- “The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable.”
- “The arts are not a way to make a living. My dad says I should go into management consulting.”
- “I feel stupid and contagious.”
- “Masks are stupid it’s not even that contagious.”
- “So it goes.”
- “So much blow.”
1, 5, 9, 11, 17: Cobain
3, 7, 13, 15, 19: Vonnegut
2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20: Roommate
