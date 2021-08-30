  1. “I'd rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”
  2. “I hate that you don’t love Joe Rogan.”
  3. “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country.”
  4. “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that the country is running your high school class.”
  5. “Music is energy. A mood, atmosphere. Feeling.”
  6. “Nirvana is, like, dope as hell.”
  7. “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful what we pretend to be.”
  8. “No cap, Gary Johnson retweeted a meme I made.”
  9. “The worst crime is faking it.”
  10. “The best crime is tax evasion.”
  11. “I'm not well-read, but when I read, I read well.”
  12. “It’s called The Fountainhead, dude. You’ve seriously never read it?”
  13. “In nonsense is strength.”
  14. “It’s nonsense that guacamole is extra.”
  15. “The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable.”
  16. “The arts are not a way to make a living. My dad says I should go into management consulting.”
  17. “I feel stupid and contagious.”
  18. “Masks are stupid it’s not even that contagious.”
  19. “So it goes.”
  20. “So much blow.”

1, 5, 9, 11, 17: Cobain
3, 7, 13, 15, 19: Vonnegut
2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20: Roommate

