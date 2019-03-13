Abbey Road – The Beatles (1969): A very exasperated Paul McCartney gives a long monologue about how Yoko is tearing the Beatles apart.

.5: The Gray Chapter – Slipknot (2014): The members of Slipknot have a frank discussion about their worries regarding rapidly decreasing bee populations.

One Dozen Berrys – Chuck Berry (1958): Chuck predicts the death of Michael Jackson down to the minute, right before outlining a very interesting apple pie recipe involving the use of a shocking amount of lard.

Evil Empire – Rage Against the Machine (1996): The members of RATM sit down and talk about how they're actually quite fond of the government and urge their fans to vote Republican.

Rumors – Fleetwood Mac (1977): The two married couples within Fleetwood Mac admit they're all cheating on each other and then do a bunch of cocaine. So it plays the same backwards as forwards.

Bleach – Nirvana (1989): A man named Jim O’Toole tells the listener he is trapped inside a Seattle studio and begs them to free him as he has run out of food.

Aladdin Sane – David Bowie (1973): Bowie gives a very specific, spoiler-filled review of the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War, including timestamps for each character death.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City – Kendrick Lamar (2012): Kendrick discusses his love for popular TV Show Scrubs, then reads a sexually graphic love poem aimed at Zach Braff.

Blizzard of Ozz – Ozzy Osbourne (1980): Oddly, playing Blizzard of Ozz backwards renders the exact soundtrack to Disney’s Bambi.

Bambi Soundtrack (1957): An obscenity-laden tirade berating someone named Doug can be heard over the sound of Bambi’s mom being shot in the face on a loop.

