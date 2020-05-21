J

asmina: FlowerElizabeth: Always finds a way to bring conversation back to her semester abroad

Jemisha: Monarch of the night or queen of the darkness

Veronica: Drank most of my spiked seltzers

Jiang: Flowing river with a constant speed

Trevor: Always applies with the same cover letter

Nadzieja: Filled with hope

Jess: Girl I kissed at a 2009 NYE party

Ajani: He who wins the struggle

Craig: Takes intramural dodgeball league TOO seriously

Dzidzorli: There is happiness

Seth: Severe halitosis

Ezekiel: A person who is made stronger by God

Trish: Always referencing a New Yorker article

Vilis: Helmet of determination

Miranda: Queen of the run-on sentence

Onni: Windfall, godsend, cheerfulness, pleasure

Jess: Refuses to label what we are

Nozomi: Reliable, dependable, trustworthy

Brandon: Told me my laptop was no longer covered by AppleCare

Anahera: Majestic and powerful angel

Jennifer: Don't call her Jenny, she hates that name

Mirlande: A black-colored bird, a shining sea

Emma: Feels compelled to pronounce “croissant,” croissant

Eda: A wealthy, well-mannered guardian angel; to strive for wealth

Jess: Makes you move into her place even though you had more square footage

Farvardin: One who protects the good and the pure

Wendy: Says “I love you” way too frivolously

Dzsenifer: A small sea

Ross: Rolls the worst joints

Aahana: Inner light; immortal; first rays of the sun

Mark: “Okay that was a practice round, now let's play for real!”

Caihong: A rainbow in the sky

Jess: Parents are not as open-minded as she is, awkward drive home

Aabhavannan: Light; also, torch bearer who brings light

Sean: Forgets to click “Accept terms and conditions” when connecting to free wifi

Maali: To be blessed, sanctified

Eric: Unwanted podcast recommendations

Tigran: Shooting or fighting with arrows

Jess: Has the nerve to bring a plus one to NYE's party

Judea: Kind to others, believes in charity, noble and blessed

Jess: Savage