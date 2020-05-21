Elizabeth: Always finds a way to bring conversation back to her semester abroad
Jemisha: Monarch of the night or queen of the darkness
Veronica: Drank most of my spiked seltzers
Jiang: Flowing river with a constant speed
Trevor: Always applies with the same cover letter
Nadzieja: Filled with hope
Jess: Girl I kissed at a 2009 NYE party
Ajani: He who wins the struggle
Craig: Takes intramural dodgeball league TOO seriously
Dzidzorli: There is happiness
Seth: Severe halitosis
Ezekiel: A person who is made stronger by God
Trish: Always referencing a New Yorker article
Vilis: Helmet of determination
Miranda: Queen of the run-on sentence
Onni: Windfall, godsend, cheerfulness, pleasure
Jess: Refuses to label what we are
Nozomi: Reliable, dependable, trustworthy
Brandon: Told me my laptop was no longer covered by AppleCare
Anahera: Majestic and powerful angel
Jennifer: Don't call her Jenny, she hates that name
Mirlande: A black-colored bird, a shining sea
Emma: Feels compelled to pronounce “croissant,” croissant
Eda: A wealthy, well-mannered guardian angel; to strive for wealth
Jess: Makes you move into her place even though you had more square footage
Farvardin: One who protects the good and the pure
Wendy: Says “I love you” way too frivolously
Dzsenifer: A small sea
Ross: Rolls the worst joints
Aahana: Inner light; immortal; first rays of the sun
Mark: “Okay that was a practice round, now let's play for real!”
Caihong: A rainbow in the sky
Jess: Parents are not as open-minded as she is, awkward drive home
Aabhavannan: Light; also, torch bearer who brings light
Sean: Forgets to click “Accept terms and conditions” when connecting to free wifi
Maali: To be blessed, sanctified
Eric: Unwanted podcast recommendations
Tigran: Shooting or fighting with arrows
Jess: Has the nerve to bring a plus one to NYE's party
Judea: Kind to others, believes in charity, noble and blessed
Jess: Savage
Follow PIC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or good ol' fashioned email.
Get coaching or feedback on your comedy writing from our editors.