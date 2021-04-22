Presented in 22 formats including CD, vinyl, cassette, reel-to-reel tape, Amberol cylinder, computer punch card set, and customized/reprogrammed Furby that plays the entire album when squeezed.
Remixes and B-Sides
- “High and Dry (Kazoo Remix)” – 106-minute remix featuring Sting on kazoo
- “High and Dry (Kazoo Dub)”
- “Black Star (Dance Remix Featuring Scatman John)” – White label for clubs
- “High and Dry/This Is How We Do It (Megamix)” – Smash Hits magazine free flexi disc megamix of “High and Dry” and Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”
- “Bullet Proof… I Wish I Was (Banjo Version)” – Featuring Faith Evans on banjo
- “Just (Sex Mix)”
- “Fake Plastic Trees (Indigestion Mix)”
- “My Iron Lung (St Bostwith’s Junior School After-School Recorder Club Version)”
- “Fake Plastic Trees: Merry Christmas” – Christmas version recorded for fan club
- “Just (Bugle Version)” – Featuring Matt LeBlanc on bugle
- “The Bends (Gluten-Free Remix)”
- “Coruscating Munchausen (High and Dry B-side)”
- “Myopic Lesbian Barbeque (High and Dry 12” B-side)”
- “Louie Louie (Kingsmen Cover Version — Fake Plastic Trees B-side)”
- “Unctuous Television (My Iron Lung B-side)”
- “Listless Fasciitis (Just B-side)”
- “I’m Just a Cheeky Bounder (Street Spirit (Fade Out) B-side)”
- ….and many more.
Early Demos and Rare Studio Recordings
- “Bones (toilet)” – Experimental recording made in a toilet
- “Fake Plastic Trees (Hanson)” – Early duet with Thom Yorke and Hanson
- “Fake Plastic Trees (cockerel)” – Featuring John Greenwood’s cockerel interrupting the second verse
- “High and Dry (drums)” – Featuring 32-minute drum solo
- “Just (catastrophe)” – Studio version featuring Ed O’Brien simultaneously sneezing and farting before first chorus
- “you, you f**king f**k” – Early version of “Street Spirit (Fade Out)”
- “Smelly Lactation” – Abandoned album track
- “Planet Telex (metal)” – 9-second version in style of Swedish black metal band My Awful Putrescence
- “Sulk (ice cream)” – Version interrupted by sound of an ice cream van and Thom Yorke excitedly crying, “Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream I want an ice cream!”
- ….and many more.
Bonus Studio Material
- Thom Yorke explaining that a bat is a mammal, not a bird
- Johnny Greenwood smashing up a cello
- Phillip Selway looking for his keys
- Colin and Johnny Greenwood having a penis-measuring competition
- The band watching the entire Bulgaria/Italy 1994 World Cup semi-final during a recording break
- Ed O’Brien furiously insisting that cream should never be added to risotto
- A game of Risk that ends with Philip Selway turning over the board after accusing Thom Yorke of surreptitiously moving a cavalry piece into Yakutsk
- Thom Yorke attempting a crossword and repeating the clue “Education graduates quietly study cover at night” (this would form the basis of an OK Computer-era B-side)
- ….and many more.
Souvenirs and Artifacts
- Exclusive The Bends promotional Tamagotchi
- Full-size bust of Thom Yorke’s head
- Certified Johnny Greenwood fingernail clipping
- Mars bar purchased from the newsagent just round the corner from LAK studios in Regent’s Park
- A small vial of air from LAK studios in Regent’s Park
- Ed O’Brien’s bike
- Handwritten essay by Philip Selway on the existential themes of Quantum Leap
- “High and Dry” lingerie set
- The Bends tin of baked beans (not to be opened—contemporary promotional food)
- …and others to be confirmed.
This Limited Edition Box Set retails at $3,500 and is presented in a beautiful dumpster hand-customized by members of the band.
MORE LIKE THIS