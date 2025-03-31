Name: Scraggle

Species: Wombat

Physical Appearance: Undead

Personality: Plays with fire, licks himself, drives over the speed limit, wanted in 6 states

Name: Dick Van Dyke

Species: Jerk

Physical Appearance: Tall and rude

Personality: Straight white man

Name: Officer Bunches

Species: NYPD

Physical Appearance: Three-hundred-and-fifty pounds of red felt

Personality: A parking ticket

Name: Donna

Species: Lesbian

Physical Appearance: A walking motorcycle

Personality: A talking motorcycle

Name: Mark Ruffalo

Species: Mark Ruffalo

Physical Appearance: Mark Ruffalo

Personality: Mark Ruffalo

Name: Cocaine Parrot

Species: Grey parrot

Physical Appearance: Parrot on cocaine

Personality: A tightly-rolled twenty-dollar bill

Name: Divorced Kermit

Species: Frog but divorced

Physical Appearance: Disheveled and greasy

Personality: Desperate

Name: Dr. Morgan Morgan

Species: Psychiatrist

Physical Appearance: Scandinavian MCM, 5’10”

Personality: Teaches children to weaponize therapy speak

Name: The President

Species: Hound

Physical Appearance: Floppy ears, turtleneck, ball-gag

Personality: Fair Weather Fan

Name: Rooster

Species: Rooster

Physical Appearance: Sentient Feather Boa

Personality: Vaping

Name: John Lennon

Species: Monster under the bed

Physical Appearance: Sepia Toned Void

Personality: Whispering conspiracy theories while children sleep

Name: Snorlax

Species: Yarn

Physical Appearance: Big ball of yarn

Personality: Impossible to unravel

Name: Elizabeth Fangs

Species: Vampire

Physical Appearance: Vampiric

Personality: Sucking blood, can’t count for shit, love-bomber and gaslighter

Name: Elmo II

Species: A slightly bigger Elmo

Physical Appearance: Elmo, but slightly bigger

Personality: Elmo Enhanced

Name: Kentucky Charles

Species: Salesman

Physical Appearance: Big Trench Coat Full of Watches

Personality: “Want to buy a cheap Rolex?”

Name: Sick Gonzo

Species: Gonzo, but he’s very sick

Physical Appearance: Gangrenous

Personality: Raw Milk, Stagnant Water

Name: The Bounty Hunter

Species: Paper towel roll

Physical Appearance: Soggy

Personality: The quicker picker upper (absorbent) and faster putter downer (has a gun)

Name: Mitch

Species: Turtle Senator

Physical Appearance: Dana Carvey

Personality: Master of Disguise, Evil Legislator

Name: The Lithuanian Chef

Species: International Fugitive

Physical Appearance: The Swedish Chef, but Lithuanian

Personality: See above

Name: Krillian Murphy

Species: Ghost Shrimp

Physical Appearance: Translucent

Personality: We don’t know because we haven’t been able to find him since 2006