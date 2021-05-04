- You’ve spent a majority of your time talking to animals instead of other people.
- You’re barely recognizable under your wild mane of hair and your massive jungle beard.
- You frighten people by running up to them in public and exclaiming, “It’s me! Remember me!?”
- You atone for mistakes made before your unexpected disappearance.
- You became very well-acquainted with someone known as the Tiger King.
- Your outdated cultural references get you called things like “Grandpa,” “Boomer,” or “Tarzan.”
- You have an impressive knowledge of botany and horticulture due to either a new hobby or the sake of survival.
- You have to buy new pants since you were significantly smaller the last time you wore them.
- You’ve been waiting for a miracle to occur so you can finally escape, like a vaccine, or someone rolling a 5 or 7.
- You have to rely on children to guide you through the current socio-political landscape.
- You are no longer fazed by the idea of a murderous swarm of hornets.
- You realized toilet paper is not as necessary as you thought it would be.
- You’ll do everything you can to prevent it from happening again, such as listening to science or convincing Jim and Martha Shepherd to cancel their upcoming ski trip.
1-13: Re-entering society after a year of quarantine.
1-13: Re-entering society after 26 years stuck in Jumanji.
