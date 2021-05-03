- A bloody expensive production.
- An oppressively prudish focus on discretion.
- Heaving, aching bosoms.
- A sudden change in position can lead to permanent ruin.
- Just girly dribble.
- Feelings shifting drastically from hate to love in a mere fortnight.
- So horny.
- An exquisite sonata played on the pianoforte can leave one in shambles.
- Unbearably tight, restrictive clothing.
- Distraught ladies in waiting who fear pregnancy, despite touching nary an ungloved hand.
- Elaborate undergarments.
- Damsels helpless to prevent a devilish rake from wreaking havoc on their loins.
- Men desperate to avoid walking down “that” aisle.
- Just when you think it’s over, plot twist!
- An unfair, archaic system that forces women of childbearing age to endure repeated cycles of torture in the name of good breeding.
- A time when women are viewed as fragile, emotional creatures incapable of rational thought.
1-16: Period drama and “period” drama
