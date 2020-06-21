L

awns, artfully shorn and edged

Supercut of timepiece commercials

Fight Club/Mary Poppins mashup

Sitcom wherein chub of beef is inexplicably married to patient woman in pearls

OnlyFans run by a platter of glistening chicken wings

Slow, seamless unboxings

Understated Nextdoor heroics

Horny locals making out to FiveThirtyEight podcast

Vintage SkyMalls

Direct mail brochure of well-fitting mid-calf socks

Bruce Springsteen cooks a trout

Novelty ice cube blog

Sensory deprivation chamber

Virgin thermostats

Amateur spackling

Virtual home tour ending in shrine to single-purpose gadgets

Remembering the time he stood by the BBQ in an ironic apron as guests trickled in

Suggestive puzzles

Televised golf