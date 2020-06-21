Supercut of timepiece commercials
Fight Club/Mary Poppins mashup
Sitcom wherein chub of beef is inexplicably married to patient woman in pearls
OnlyFans run by a platter of glistening chicken wings
Slow, seamless unboxings
Understated Nextdoor heroics
Horny locals making out to FiveThirtyEight podcast
Vintage SkyMalls
Direct mail brochure of well-fitting mid-calf socks
Bruce Springsteen cooks a trout
Novelty ice cube blog
Sensory deprivation chamber
Virgin thermostats
Amateur spackling
Virtual home tour ending in shrine to single-purpose gadgets
Remembering the time he stood by the BBQ in an ironic apron as guests trickled in
Suggestive puzzles
Televised golf