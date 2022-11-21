|B
|“This turkey is a little dry. I’m not criticizing, just observing!”
|“I’m logging all this food to track my macros. Maybe you should try it.”
|“I notice you didn’t bring anyone home this year. Again.”
|“Honey, I think you need a new phone. You never seem to get my texts.”
|“Is your sister still crying in the bathroom?”
|“This stuffing is perfect! Did someone help you make it?”
|“So, how’s that so-called ‘job’ of yours going?”
|“What? What did I say wrong?”
|“Law school applications are down. Might be a good time to try again?”
|“It’s so nice you came. I know you’re busy.”
|“If you want to break a cherished family tradition, be my guest.”
|“No thank you. Cheap wine gives me a headache.”
|FREE SPACE
“Ah, quality time with family!”
|“If you read a real news source you’d know Thanksgiving glorifies genocide.”
|“Your new girlfriend certainly has a lot of piercings, doesn’t she?”
|“Each slice of pumpkin pie has 425 calories. I’m just stating a fact.”
|“Did you change the recipe? I liked it the old way.”
|“No Black Friday for me. I don’t need wasteful consumerism to feel validated.”
|“So, when are you going to have kids?”
|“Sure Grandma, I’ll explain transgender. Again.”
|“There’s a bowl of lettuce in case you’re gluten-free or vegan or whatever the latest fad is.”
|“I don't see the point of ‘Friendsgiving' unless of course you hate your family.”
|“I guess I’m just not hip enough to ‘get' Harry Styles.”
|“Some might say football is barbaric and the NFL is racist, but fine, turn on the game if you want.”
|“So, are you coming home for Christmas?”
