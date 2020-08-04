1

. Loose change, but not enough to buy anything

2. A love letter, never sent

3. Pocket Bible (illustrated)

4. Hard candies, all unwrapped

5. Sack of flour dressed like a baby, for practice

6. Saturday To-Do List (June, 1996)

7. Tickets to their roommate's improv comedy show

8. An absolutely famished Tamagotchi

9. Nudie mag

10. Directions to the nearest rest stop

11. Six half-finished tubes of chapstick

12. The fun kind of trail mix

13. A key to a door lost to the sands of time

14. Outline for your comedy pilot

15. I, Alex Cross: An Alex Cross Story, by James Patterson

16. Losing lotto ticket

17. Cheat code list for Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

18. A smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch…

19. Hansen cassette

20. Grocery store receipts from 1997

21. CD of Newsies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

22. CD of Newsies (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

23. CD of Newsies (Dulles Junior High Drama Club Recording)

24. Four pristine peaches

25. Job applications their father is forcing them to hand-deliver to business who are absolutely not hiring

26. Takeout menu for the Indian restaurant across from campus

27. Autographed Mike Piazza rookie card

28. Expired Groupon for Go-Kart Speed Dating

29. “Your Tapeworm and You” pamphlet

30. The car keys, that's where they were, god dammit!