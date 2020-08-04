2. A love letter, never sent
3. Pocket Bible (illustrated)
4. Hard candies, all unwrapped
5. Sack of flour dressed like a baby, for practice
6. Saturday To-Do List (June, 1996)
7. Tickets to their roommate's improv comedy show
8. An absolutely famished Tamagotchi
9. Nudie mag
10. Directions to the nearest rest stop
11. Six half-finished tubes of chapstick
12. The fun kind of trail mix
13. A key to a door lost to the sands of time
14. Outline for your comedy pilot
15. I, Alex Cross: An Alex Cross Story, by James Patterson
16. Losing lotto ticket
17. Cheat code list for Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
18. A smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch, including a smaller kangaroo with various objects in its pouch…
19. Hansen cassette
20. Grocery store receipts from 1997
21. CD of Newsies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
22. CD of Newsies (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
23. CD of Newsies (Dulles Junior High Drama Club Recording)
24. Four pristine peaches
25. Job applications their father is forcing them to hand-deliver to business who are absolutely not hiring
26. Takeout menu for the Indian restaurant across from campus
27. Autographed Mike Piazza rookie card
28. Expired Groupon for Go-Kart Speed Dating
29. “Your Tapeworm and You” pamphlet
30. The car keys, that's where they were, god dammit!