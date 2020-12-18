2. Will forever be young and unbridled.
3. Doesn’t have a conventional job.
4. Loves an adventure.
5. Was probably conceived of in a dream.
6. Hair is always messy but still somehow looks good.
7. Main priority is to help a childish man learn to accept responsibility and find happiness.
8. Likes to wear tube tops and/or bright mini skirts.
9. Rarely speaks, but you know she’s deep.
10. Exudes effervescence and whimsy.
11. Thrives off of attention.
12. Very small and cute but has a feisty side.
13. Always the sidekick.
14. Communicates solely through the sound of bells.
Manic Pixie Dream Girl: 1-13
Actual Pixie, Tinker Bell: 1-14