- Jeepers creepers! They’re going to scratch the place up!
- Do me a solid and just follow the shiny ball.
- That guy must be on something—he can't stop licking himself!
- More tail than I expected.
- How many times are you felines gonna beg me for some sugar?
- No matter what far-out moves they do, they always land on their feet.
- Take a chill pill, spaz!
- These dudes are slippin’ and slidin’ on that wooden floor!
- I don't think President Jimmy Carter will be re-elected if this oil shortage lasts much longer. Do you copy?
- Gimme some skin—but not with the claws, honey!
- But baby, I don't wanna mind my own potatoes. I wanna cuddle!
- That is one fat cat!
- My man, I swear: peeing in the litter is bomb to the max.
- Uh oh, daddy-o, those lil mamas are having themselves a cat fight!
- Don’t be a bunny, space cadet! This is not copacetic!
- Here’s a couple balls you can boogie with… psych!
- Hey foxy mama, after I cut this rug, you and I should check out my shaggin’ wagon… Catch my drift?
1–8, 10–12, 14–16: Both
9: My groovy dad
13: New cat owner
17: My groovy dad, the night I was conceived
