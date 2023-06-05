  • Penguins are flightless, black and white birds.
  • Penguins are from Antarctica, the Galápagos Islands, New Zealand, and South Africa but live in captivity in places like Detroit.
  • Penguins make up 99% of the world's population of penguin-like creatures.
  • Penguins do not speak Mandarin.
  • The length of time a penguin can hold its breath underwater is considerable.
  • The depths a penguin can reach while swimming might surprise you if you were previously unaware.
  • Penguins can go zero to sixty in 2.7 seconds when they’re in the backseat of a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
  • The layman’s term for a group of penguins is called “a group of penguins.”
  • By age 47, the average penguin will have reached adulthood, grown to full size, and died 27 years ago.
  • Penguins are not up to speed on the full scope of the Armenian genocide and the geopolitical ramifications of such an atrocity.
  • At the San Diego Zoo, a disabled penguin was outfitted with orthopedic footwear which is something that would never happen in the wild.
  • Penguin populations are declining which will soon make it unnecessary to go to the trouble of sharing facts about them.
