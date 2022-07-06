Hello!

Thanks so much for taking time out of your busy day to fill out my survey.

This survey is very important and must be taken seriously to calculate accurate survey results.

During this survey, you will be answering a series of questions to authenticate my study.

What is the survey about? Well, this survey is designed to measure individual opinions about a specific person, place, or thing. Without this survey, I wouldn’t be able to accurately make statements or hypothesize about my study. So again, thank you for doing this survey.

Please answer below to the best of your ability.

1) Is this your first survey? Y/N

2) Are you comfortable knowing your information will be used in this study? Y/N

3) Would you say this survey is currently:

Meeting your expectations Not meeting your expectations



4) Did you know that one in four surveys are ineffective? Y/N

5) You’re not getting paid for this survey. Did you know that? Y/N

6) Would you do this survey again and provide different answers? Y/N

7) 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest, how do you think this survey has met your needs?

8) If you’re wearing a top, please skip to question 10

9) Why aren’t you wearing a top? Max. 250 words.

10) Have you learned something about yourself from this survey? If so, how… Genuinely?

11) We’re very excited to gauge your responses during this survey, are you? Y/N

12) Are you willing to contribute financially to my study? Y/N

13) What are your current feelings about this survey?

Outstanding Excellent Brilliant



14) Would you say this survey is better than the last survey you took? Y/N

15) True or False: This is a survey.

If you do not hear from us again, know that we have taken the information you’ve supplied and inputted it into our study.

The results we learn from this survey will contribute invaluable research to my study. This study, although in its early stages, will prove, against all odds, to remain a study.

Again, thank you for contributing to this survey—we hope the results prove useful.

