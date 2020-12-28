Notes from your therapy session with Stacey, who thinks you have a compulsive need to be liked by everyone
Affirmations that Stacey recommended
Book titles from people who cornered you until you wrote down their suggestions
Grocery list
Journal entries dissecting a previous relationship
Vague thoughts from middle of night (“call Kelly tomorrow about that thing”)
Bad poetry
Twitter bio draft
All the people you’ve slept with, ranked
New Year's resolutions
Concerns to share with doctor
Numbers that must have meant something important at one time
Emergency plan for a post apocalyptic scenario, just in case
To-Do List
A horoscope you liked even though you normally don’t buy into that stuff
Target needs
Weekly workout plan FOR REAL THIS TIME
Packing list from your last vacation
Words you typed too fast without looking and now can’t decipher
High thoughts that are just facts (“upstairs is called upstairs because you have to go UP the STAIRS”)
Cinnamon roll recipe that looked amazing but you probably won’t make
Notes from a work meeting when you forgot your notebook
Incredibly deep monologue about how life isn’t really real
Tweets you didn’t think were good enough to post
Reminder to self to be more crafty
A list of things you saw online that you really want to buy but can’t pull the trigger on quite yet cause they’re pretty expensive
Saved job descriptions
Half-baked cover letter draft
Idea for a podcast
A few legible words strung together that mean nothing to you now that you look back at it
Confirmation number from a customer service call that you won’t delete, just in case you need it again one day
List of hobbies to try in the pandemic that you never did
Another grocery list
Really horrific dating app answers that you saved because you couldn’t believe someone would write that on the internet for strangers to see
Pseudonym ideas in case you ever want to publish a book that becomes much too popular and you need to hide your identity from stalker fans
Email password
Christmas gift ideas for your family
Your ex’s apartment door code even though it’s probably changed now
A really weird dream you furiously typed out when you woke up before you forgot it so you can analyze later
Pros and cons for that apartment you wanted to move into
A list of names you don’t recognize
More numbers
One that just says “neon”