  • Even with a two-thirds majority, they could never impeach our love
  • Let’s form our own special select committee
  • Please be my Majority Whip
  • We should move forward with a discharge petition
  • Dear Colleague: If you co-sponsor my bill, I’ll co-sponsor yours
  • Our work on Appropriations makes me feel a little inappropriate
  • I’m not the Speaker, but you can bang my gavel anytime
  • Let’s call a special election
  • You have the most beautiful ayes
  • How about an all-night filibuster?
  • Make me your committee’s vice chair
  • For you, I’d become bi-partisan
  • May I enter your lips (in the Congressional Record)?
  • Practice your stump speech on me
  • You’re invited to my black tie fun-raiser (no other attire needed)
  • Why settle for deficits when my passion will always be in surplus?
  • I’d love for you to gerrymander my district
  • Earmark me
  • Can’t wait to introduce you to my personal staff
  • Together we can achieve cloture
