- Even with a two-thirds majority, they could never impeach our love
- Let’s form our own special select committee
- Please be my Majority Whip
- We should move forward with a discharge petition
- Dear Colleague: If you co-sponsor my bill, I’ll co-sponsor yours
- Our work on Appropriations makes me feel a little inappropriate
- I’m not the Speaker, but you can bang my gavel anytime
- Let’s call a special election
- You have the most beautiful ayes
- How about an all-night filibuster?
- Make me your committee’s vice chair
- For you, I’d become bi-partisan
- May I enter your lips (in the Congressional Record)?
- Practice your stump speech on me
- You’re invited to my black tie fun-raiser (no other attire needed)
- Why settle for deficits when my passion will always be in surplus?
- I’d love for you to gerrymander my district
- Earmark me
- Can’t wait to introduce you to my personal staff
- Together we can achieve cloture
Resources