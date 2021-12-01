“With both [Hanukkah and Chanukah] correct, and about 14 others technically correct too, rest assured that you've got a pretty good shot at getting the spelling right.” — “Is There a Right Way to Spell Hanukkah? Chanukah? Hannukah?”, Time

Oh wow, is it already Hannuka?

Happy Chananakah!

Hebrewka falls so early this year.

Harmonica, the Festival of Lights.

I love Jewish pancakes and chocolate gelt and all those other traditional Hyperlipidemia foods.

Do you go to services every night of Chihuahua?

Most things I know about this holiday are from “A Rugrats Hysteria.”

No, sorry, the office will not be closing early for Haruki Murakami.

But you're so lucky, you get eight nights of presents for Hakuna Matata.

There are just so many quirky spellings of Helvetica, it's hard to choose.

Stay warm this Hypothermia!

Much love to you and your family celebrating Hollister.

Merry Christmas!

