“With both [Hanukkah and Chanukah] correct, and about 14 others technically correct too, rest assured that you've got a pretty good shot at getting the spelling right.” — “Is There a Right Way to Spell Hanukkah? Chanukah? Hannukah?”, Time
- Oh wow, is it already Hannuka?
- Happy Chananakah!
- Hebrewka falls so early this year.
- Harmonica, the Festival of Lights.
- I love Jewish pancakes and chocolate gelt and all those other traditional Hyperlipidemia foods.
- Do you go to services every night of Chihuahua?
- Most things I know about this holiday are from “A Rugrats Hysteria.”
- No, sorry, the office will not be closing early for Haruki Murakami.
- But you're so lucky, you get eight nights of presents for Hakuna Matata.
- There are just so many quirky spellings of Helvetica, it's hard to choose.
- Stay warm this Hypothermia!
- Much love to you and your family celebrating Hollister.
- Merry Christmas!
