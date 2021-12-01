“With both [Hanukkah and Chanukah] correct, and about 14 others technically correct too, rest assured that you've got a pretty good shot at getting the spelling right.”  — “Is There a Right Way to Spell Hanukkah? Chanukah? Hannukah?”, Time

  • Oh wow, is it already Hannuka?
  • Happy Chananakah!
  • Hebrewka falls so early this year.
  • Harmonica, the Festival of Lights.
  • I love Jewish pancakes and chocolate gelt and all those other traditional Hyperlipidemia foods.
  • Do you go to services every night of Chihuahua?
  • Most things I know about this holiday are from “A Rugrats Hysteria.”
  • No, sorry, the office will not be closing early for Haruki Murakami.
  • But you're so lucky, you get eight nights of presents for Hakuna Matata.
  • There are just so many quirky spellings of Helvetica, it's hard to choose.
  • Stay warm this Hypothermia!
  • Much love to you and your family celebrating Hollister.
  • Merry Christmas!
