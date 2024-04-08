[common woman’s name in the 1970s] , this town bites.
[same woman’s name] , we have a real problem, and it’s that [stage of pregnancy or draft number or both] .
This is a dirty, dirty, bad [name of small New Jersey town, country, or planet] , and there are [type of insect or parasite, plural] and mites.
[common father’s name in the 1970s] is going to kill me [point in time] ,
when he finds out about that [same stage of pregnancy or draft number or both] .
You know what rips you to shreds? [synonym for life] .
[slang term for a woman in the 1970s] , let’s get married.
Not because we love each other.
Not because I think you're [aesthetically pleasing way to describe an individual or a painting] .
[common woman’s name in the 1970s] because [stage of pregnancy or draft number or both].
This place is a [pejorative term that rhymes with the random word mentioned above] .
It's a [pejorative term that indicates a means or method of entrapment] I was doing just fine until I met you.
But you [pejorative verb that indicates a means of entrapment, in the past perfect tense] me,
and I realized I was a shrunken [synonym for corpse or another inanimate object] in the body of a man.
It’s okay that we don’t love each other.
It's okay that I don't think you're very [synonym for attractive] .
We’re just [synonym for living, gerund] .
We’re just [phrase that indicates aging, gerund] .
We're just [synonym for dying, gerund] .
I’m a street [type of rodent] .
That’s why you don’t care.
But I don’t care, either.
Nobody cares about a piece of [synonym for trash] .
Because I’m a [different type of rodent] .
Sometimes I drink [type of hard liquor, an extremely cheap but well-known brand] .
I bury my head in the sand,
And I throw my [intangible goal, plural] and [separate intangible goal, plural] into the bottle.
My head has been in this bottle since I was [age that is significantly younger than 21] .
You were [same age] once, too.
But now that you’re leaving me,
Because I’m a street [third type of rodent] ,
And I treated you [poor way to treat someone] .
And the Lord treated me like [synonym for scum of the Earth] .
I’m still holding onto this torn [article of clothing] .
Let's follow our [noun that indicates something intangible, such as a hope or dream but is not actually a hope or dream] .
Let's bury our [type of oath, plural] .
Let's forget our [moment in history that could serve as a metaphor for personal strife] .
Let's not retreat into our [noun that indicates something painful and intangible] .
Let's run from [same stage of pregnancy or draft number or both] .
I think about the time we [synonym for escape, in the past perfect tense] into the [place that is not that great, but probably better than a trash can] .
Or maybe I’ll find hope at the bottom of this [place that is worse than a trash can] .
Harmonica interlude.