[common woman’s name in the 1970s] , this town bites.

[same woman’s name] , we have a real problem, and it’s that [stage of pregnancy or draft number or both] .

This is a dirty, dirty, bad [name of small New Jersey town, country, or planet] , and there are [type of insect or parasite, plural] and mites.

[common father’s name in the 1970s] is going to kill me [point in time] ,

when he finds out about that [same stage of pregnancy or draft number or both] .

You know what rips you to shreds? [synonym for life] .

[slang term for a woman in the 1970s] , let’s get married.



Not because we love each other.

Not because I think you're [aesthetically pleasing way to describe an individual or a painting] .

[common woman’s name in the 1970s] because [stage of pregnancy or draft number or both].

This place is a [pejorative term that rhymes with the random word mentioned above] .

It's a [pejorative term that indicates a means or method of entrapment] I was doing just fine until I met you.

But you [pejorative verb that indicates a means of entrapment, in the past perfect tense] me,

and I realized I was a shrunken [synonym for corpse or another inanimate object] in the body of a man.

It’s okay that we don’t love each other.

It's okay that I don't think you're very [synonym for attractive] .

We’re just [synonym for living, gerund] .

We’re just [phrase that indicates aging, gerund] .

We're just [synonym for dying, gerund] .

I’m a street [type of rodent] .

That’s why you don’t care.

But I don’t care, either.

Nobody cares about a piece of [synonym for trash] .

Because I’m a [different type of rodent] .

Sometimes I drink [type of hard liquor, an extremely cheap but well-known brand] .

I bury my head in the sand,

And I throw my [intangible goal, plural] and [separate intangible goal, plural] into the bottle.

My head has been in this bottle since I was [age that is significantly younger than 21] .

You were [same age] once, too.

But now that you’re leaving me,

Because I’m a street [third type of rodent] ,

And I treated you [poor way to treat someone] .

And the Lord treated me like [synonym for scum of the Earth] .

I’m still holding onto this torn [article of clothing] .

Let's follow our [noun that indicates something intangible, such as a hope or dream but is not actually a hope or dream] .

Let's bury our [type of oath, plural] .

Let's forget our [moment in history that could serve as a metaphor for personal strife] .

Let's not retreat into our [noun that indicates something painful and intangible] .

Let's run from [same stage of pregnancy or draft number or both] .



I think about the time we [synonym for escape, in the past perfect tense] into the [place that is not that great, but probably better than a trash can] .

Or maybe I’ll find hope at the bottom of this [place that is worse than a trash can] .

Harmonica interlude.

Related

Resources