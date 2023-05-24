- Invents silly names for the adults in their life.
- Demands you play a song for them even though it's ridiculous o'clock in the morning.
- Forgets to say “please.”
- Clearly underestimates how difficult it is to play a song on an instrument with no melodic function.
- Tells you in no uncertain terms that they are “NOT sleepy.”
- Has a lot to recount about their day, which seems to make perfect sense to them but not always to everyone else.
- Orders you to play the same song. Again.
- Has no one else to meet at the crack of dawn, so makes mild threats to follow you around.
- Reiterates that they are “NOT sleepy,” while showing obvious signs of exhaustion.
- Informs you that they're ready to go anywhere, although apparently not to bed.
- Sing-mumbles stories about riding magic swirling ships and being chased by circus clowns.
- Passionately insists they are still “NOT sleepy” despite teetering on the edge of delirium.
- Refuses to acknowledge that playing a percussion instrument is not conducive to a gentle but well-structured morning routine.
- Requests that you play the same song for them. Yet again.
- Finally remembers to say “please.”
1-14: Bob Dylan singing “Mr. Tambourine Man”
1-14: Your toddler
