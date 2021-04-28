We’ve had it up to here with Nathan and his bullshit, so maybe these new rules will teach him and all his shit-kicker friends that the Elkhaven Rec Center Aquatics Staff is not to be fucked with.

No drinking Mountain Dew like 20 minutes before you come to the pool.

Mrs. Hunt, you can’t just keep doing this and then leaving Nathan under our jurisdiction to tire himself out.

No fast walking on the pool deck and then saying, “I’m not running, I’m fast-walking,” when we tell you to stop running.

The lifeguards have radar guns now and if we clock you at more than three miles per hour, YOU’RE GONE.

No getting the railings on the diving board all sticky after eating ice cream.

In fact, we just cut off the railings. No more railings. Guess you’ll fall.

No dunking (unless you’re dunking Nathan).

We will not budge on this one.

No jumping in the pool and then immediately getting out, rolling around in the grass until you’re green from head to toe, and then telling the younger kids that you’ll eat them if they don’t give you their cheese fries.

Plus they’re starting to realize you won’t actually eat them.