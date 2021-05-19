- You can go months or even years without hearing from him.
- When does he pop up again, he’s impossible to ignore.
- His favorite book is Dostoevsky’s Notes from Underground.
- You don’t really know what he does all day.
- He has a lot of defense mechanisms from his childhood.
- He woos with music.
- He can be a bit of a mooch.
- There are millions of others, just like him.
- He’s the brooding type.
- He talks over you.
- Your friends want to know why his eyes are always red.
- He can't commit because “the timing isn’t right.”
- He’s ultimately a vulnerable being, just like you and me.
1-13: Fuckboy
1-13: Cicada
MORE LIKE THIS