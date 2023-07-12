Those in attendance pretend to hang on the leader’s every word More than one attendee wants the leader’s job The leader conveys a mixture of work-related information and random memories from his youth Women are underrepresented The news is not good It seems to take days or even weeks, but it’s usually less than an hour in real-time The pain is unbearable Someone is feeding the leader false information and unduly influencing him Christopher Lee is there Someone rambles on about their children The leader has a sentimental attachment to the old way of doing business A tray of snacks may be provided Someone has a concerning cough The leader’s words are unclear and can be taken to mean opposing things At least one attendee plots ways to hasten it along while others help drag it out There’s a sense of deep foreboding and uncertainty for the future Nepotism will likely win out over competence The leader is old, white, and sweaty, with dark circles under his eyes All the work will end up falling on one person The leader lies in an ornate bed with voluminous bedding Everyone’s speaking English, but a strange variation of it with a sprinkling of made-up words designed to impress The leader is in no way fit to wield power A discreet nap may be taken Major changes will be happening soon The technology being used is long outdated You will be found wanting for reasons beyond your control There are agonizing pauses The same results could have been achieved in a text Many people present have no practical reason to be there Someone will be getting the axe when it’s over

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30: Both work meeting and fantasy death scene

9, 20: Fantasy death scene only

26, 28: Work meeting only

