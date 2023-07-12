  1. Those in attendance pretend to hang on the leader’s every word
  2. More than one attendee wants the leader’s job
  3. The leader conveys a mixture of work-related information and random memories from his youth
  4. Women are underrepresented
  5. The news is not good
  6. It seems to take days or even weeks, but it’s usually less than an hour in real-time
  7. The pain is unbearable
  8. Someone is feeding the leader false information and unduly influencing him
  9. Christopher Lee is there
  10.  Someone rambles on about their children
  11. The leader has a sentimental attachment to the old way of doing business
  12. A tray of snacks may be provided
  13. Someone has a concerning cough
  14. The leader’s words are unclear and can be taken to mean opposing things
  15. At least one attendee plots ways to hasten it along while others help drag it out
  16. There’s a sense of deep foreboding and uncertainty for the future
  17. Nepotism will likely win out over competence
  18. The leader is old, white, and sweaty, with dark circles under his eyes
  19. All the work will end up falling on one person
  20. The leader lies in an ornate bed with voluminous bedding
  21. Everyone’s speaking English, but a strange variation of it with a sprinkling of made-up words designed to impress
  22. The leader is in no way fit to wield power
  23. A discreet nap may be taken
  24. Major changes will be happening soon
  25. The technology being used is long outdated
  26. You will be found wanting for reasons beyond your control
  27. There are agonizing pauses
  28. The same results could have been achieved in a text
  29. Many people present have no practical reason to be there
  30. Someone will be getting the axe when it’s over

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30: Both work meeting and fantasy death scene
9, 20: Fantasy death scene only
26, 28: Work meeting only

