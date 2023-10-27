- The people with the biggest houses are the least generous.
- You’re embarrassed when your friends keep getting everything you want.
- You’re ashamed to be wearing something from Goodwill while everyone you know is wearing something gifted to them by their rich parents.
- You only wear your most expensive outfit one day out of the year.
- When someone refuses to treat you, you vow to throw eggs at their house.
- You put on your cutest outfit, hoping it’ll make people feel more generous.
- Even after your best efforts, you’ve barely collected enough to fit into one pillowcase.
- You keep swapping goods and favors with your friends.
- You keep changing what you want to be every year.
- Cranky old people yell at you to work for the treats they’ve had their whole life.
- You splurge on November 1st and have to ration everything by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.
- You yell at the top of your lungs, “Give me a break!”
- You’re heartbroken when you don’t have enough to give back to your friends.
- Your parents have to pay for your trip to the dentist’s office.
- You get progressively more numb to just how scary everything is.
- Your parents feel bad for you and give you some extra for the end of the month.
- You have to walk everywhere because you don’t have the money for a car.
- You’re desperate enough that you will work for food.
- Everywhere you visit has mindless zombies who are dead inside.
- You dress for the job you want.
1-20: 8-Year-Old
1-20: 28-Year-Old
12: Also, every 8-year-old who has yelled “Give me a break!” to demand that someone break them off a piece of that Kit Kat bar.
