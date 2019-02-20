  1. “Can’t Let Go”
  2. “You Don’t Know What to Do”
  3. “You Need Me”
  4. “I’m That Chick”
  5. “Up Out My Face”
  6. “Clown”
  7. “Crybaby”
  8. “Do You Think of Me”
  9. “Emotions”
  10. “H.A.T.E.U.”
  11. “I’ll Be There”
  12. “Never Too Far”
  13. “It’s Like That”
  14. “Cry”
  15. “Always Be My Baby”
  16. “Do You Know Where You’re Going To (theme from Mahogany)”
  17. “Breakdown”
  18. “You’re So Cold”
  19. “Inseparable”
  20. “U Make Me Wanna”
  21. “Vulnerability (Interlude)”
  22. “Without You”
  23. “More Than Just Friends”
  24. “I Don’t Wanna Cry”
  25. “Heartbreaker”
  26. “Love Takes Time”
  27. “GTFO”
  28. “Giving Me Life”
