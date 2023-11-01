Jump to Recipe »

If Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest, were to thresh wheat from the bluffs of Mt. Olympus, bake bread, toast it on Zeus’ favorite lightning bolt, and top it with ambrosial buttercream, it wouldn’t taste as divine as this toast.

HUGE PHOTO OF TOAST

If Paul Hollywood eloped with the Baroness of Butterland to an Italian vineyard where Andrea Bocelli was singing “Endless Love,” it wouldn’t be a more blissful marriage of carbs and salted cream than this toast.

HUGER PHOTO OF TOAST

If you combined all the toast hyperboles and superlatives in the universe, it wouldn’t capture the depth of my passion for SEO buzzwords that optimize this recipe for third-party advertisers.

ADVERTISEMENT: GET THE BEST SHAVE OF YOUR LIFE WITH GILLETTE PROGLIDE

But it’s a win-win. I know you didn’t come here just because you’re hungry or time-pressed to make a quick snack for your kids who are currently gnawing on each other’s legs. You came here to read a Les Mis-length exposition on a one-step recipe from an expert in rural boho chic.

PHOTO OF ME WEARING FLOPPY HAT AND SHORT BOOTS WHILE HOLDING TOAST

Every word of which is crucial to making this recipe correctly, definitely not just to create more space for

AD: ASK YOUR DOCTOR IF KEYZEMPICⓇ IS RIGHT FOR YOU

Alright, let’s get into it!

What Kind of Bread to Use

There are so many kinds of bread. White bread, wheat bread, other bread. The sky’s the limit.

AD: OLD NAVY COZY FLEECE JOGGERS ARE BACK!!!

Mindfulness Prep

I find it heightens the toast experience when I take time to get in the right headspace (or should I say “breadspace” lol??? I’ll say both because longer posts get 56% more social shares.) So here are five bread facts:

Bread is part of the grain family

The border region is called “crust”

It was invented in 1852

Their fifth album produced three Top 20 singles, “The Guitar Man” (#11), “Sweet Surrender” (#15), and “Aubrey” (#15)

POP-UP AD, WHICH YOU CAN CLOSE BY CLICKING THE X BUT THE X IS THE EXACT SAME COLOR AS THE AD SO GOOD LUCK

Opening the Bag

Alright, let’s get into it! Your bread bag is likely closed off in one of two ways:

(1) A twisty tie

HUGE PHOTO OF TWISTY TIE

(2) One of those plastic clippy things.

HUGE PHOTO OF PLASTIC CLIPPY THING

A twisty tie can be opened by twisting, then after realizing you’re twisting the wrong way, twisting the other way. Plastic clips can simply be broken in half. Which is their inevitable fate.

AD: START YOUR DISCOVERY+ FREE TRIAL TODAY

Mandatory Materials

To not horribly mess up this toast, you’ll need a Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster, a stainless-steel Williams Sonoma Butter Blade, and a Whale-Shaped Butter Dish from Pottery Barn resting on a Leadstone Calacatta countertop in a 4-5 bedroom home by D.R. Horton.

Disclaimer: I am a participant in an affiliate advertising program which earns me a small commission on partner purchases and, in the event you buy a D.R. Horton property, 50% of your home equity.

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Toast.

AD: KEEP BABY’S SKIN MOISTURIZED FOR 24-HOURS WITH AVEENO

Toasting

Many consider this the most important step, so let’s get into it! To toast the bread, insert into any slot and push down the lever after selecting the desired toast number. I usually select number 4, because there’s 4 days left to get 25% off a subscription to the À La Katie newsletter!

ENTER YOUR EMAIL TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE À LA KATIE NEWSLETTER

Comment below if you like any of my other food blog name ideas:

Love and Lemons

Love and Lemon Pepper

Love and Lemongrass

Bakin’ My Way Downtown (recipes inspired by Vanessa Carlton songs)

BANNER AD THAT POPS UP AND COVERS 17/18THS OF THE SCREEN SO FOR THE REMAINDER OF SCROLLING YOU CAN ONLY READ FOUR WORDS AT A TIME

How to Pass the Time While Bread is Toasting

I usually play on our farmstead with our Sheltie Corgi, eight roosters, and three Kagoshima pigs we adopted from Japan. By “farm” I mean a suburban backyard and by “stead” I mean an HOA that doesn’t know about the pigs, but #farmlife and #piggylove boost blog visibility by 37%.

PHOTO OF MY KAGOSHIMA PIGS THAT IS SO LARGE IT CRASHES YOUR PHONE AND THE WIFI OF THE SIX NEIGHBORING CUL DE SACS

Oh good! You got your phone to restart. Where were we?

POP-UP: GET 15% OFF MY E-BOOK “THE ULTIMATE BEST AFTER SCHOOLIEST AFTER SCHOOL TREATS OF ALL TIME SERIOUSLY”

We’re so close now, I bet you can hardly wait to

VIDEO AD THAT FINALLY LOADS AND FOR SOME REASON SLINGSHOTS YOU ALLLLLLL THE WAY BACK TO THE TOP OF THE BLOG WHERE, HEY, AT LEAST NOW YOU CAN CLICK “JUMP TO RECIPE” WHICH YOU DESPERATELY WISH YOU HAD CLICKED THE FIRST TIME AND… OH, “JUMP TO RECIPE” SENT YOU TO MY E-STORE FOR BRANDED TOTES AND APRONS? OOPS.

Toast Haiku

Toast, you are the most

Butyraceous and croquante

Advertisement: Kohl's

60 SECOND UNSKIPPABLE VIDEO AD

What is Peristalsis?

The involuntary wave-like reflex that propels your toast from the esophagus to the stomach. Comment below about why you love peristalsis. Or the word “esophagus”. Idc, anything to boost my engagement metrics.

UNSKIPPABLE VIDEO AD THAT’S LONGER THAN IT WOULD TAKE YOU TO MAKE TWENTY PIECES OF TOAST, DIGEST THEM, COMPOST THE WASTE IN A HOME GARDEN, TEND THE CROPS PATIENTLY, HARVEST THEM INTO AN ORGANIC JAM AND SPREAD IT ON ANOTHER PIECE OF TOAST.

Eesh *rubs hands* this blog is killer on the carpal tunnel.

AD: WORK INJURY? CALL REINHARDT, HARPER, AND DAVIS.

I hope you enjoyed

POP-UP INVITE TO MY 2-WEEK MASTERCLASS ON CREATING A PASSIVE INCOME BLOG THAT BRINGS IN $2K MORE PER MONTH THAN YOUR SPOUSE DOES WITH THEIR 2 DEGREES AND DECADES OF CLIMBING THE CORPORATE LADDER

My Recipe

CHECK OUT MORE SUPER QUICK ORIGINAL RECIPES FROM À LA KATIE: CEREAL // ICE CUBES // SPAGHETTIOS

For

HUGE PHOTO OF MY KAGOSHIMA PIG’S BUTT

Toa

AD: SWEATERS FROM $36.99 AT H&M

s

VIDEO AD THAT LOADS AND SENDS YOU TO THE TOP AGAIN

t.

The ULTIMATE Best Toastiest Toast Recipe of ALL Time Seriously

Cook time: 30 sec

Scrolling through recipe time: 6 months 28 min

Total time: 6 months 28 min 30 sec

Ingredients

Slice of bread

Steps

Toast bread

Related

Resources