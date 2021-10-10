Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 49m

@Corinthians If I tweet in 1337, but do not have love, I am but spam or a pop-up ad. #SoT #Love #Agape #AdBlock

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 46m

@Corinthians If I ball @DraftKings and understand the obscurest memes, and if I have posts of endless upvote, but do not have love, I am nothing #Paul #Agape #PatriotNation #ICanHaz

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 45m

@Corinthians If I loan @Kiva and troubleshoot all the Boomers that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. #Paul #GeekSquad #OKBoomer #Hotmail

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 45m

@Corinthians Love is patient love is kind. It does not filter, it does not crop, it is not thirsty #Paul #RunTellThat

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 42m

@Corinthians It does not troll, it does not dox, it does not unfollow, it does not screen cap. #Love #shady #trolls #haters

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 36m

@Corinthians Love does not titter at pinnochios but sighs relief reading @Snopes #facts #WaPo #skeptics #Paul #Agape

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 35m

@Corinthians It is a firewall, it is antiviral, it shares, it chans neither 4 nor 8 #AVG #CatPower #Love

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 32m

@Corinthians Love never fails. But where there are renderings, they will cease; where there are gifs, they will be stilled; where there are wikis, they will be deleted #tryhard #JIFforever #Paul

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 20m

@Corinthians 4 we need disambiguation and are a stub #SupportWikipedia #Love

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 14m

@Corinthians but as downloads finish, progress bars close #Paul #CaptainObvious #Love #OKBoomer

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 6m

@Corinthians When I was a child, I chatted on AIM, I bought balloons in #ClubPenguin, I texted T9. When I became a man, I put the apps of childhood behind me #AOL #RAZRforever #TTY #SNES #Love #Paul

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 2m

@Corinthians 4 now we see only @LinkedIn profile views; then we shall see @Zoom. Some things now are private; then I shall know everyone’s shit fully, even as my shit is fully known #Love #Paul #ClearHistory

Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 1m

@Corinthians And now these 3 remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these will be mistranslated and used at weddings for like a thousand years #Agape #Apostlelife #NiteNite