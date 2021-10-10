Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 49m
@Corinthians If I tweet in 1337, but do not have love, I am but spam or a pop-up ad. #SoT #Love #Agape #AdBlock
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 46m
@Corinthians If I ball @DraftKings and understand the obscurest memes, and if I have posts of endless upvote, but do not have love, I am nothing #Paul #Agape #PatriotNation #ICanHaz
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 45m
@Corinthians If I loan @Kiva and troubleshoot all the Boomers that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. #Paul #GeekSquad #OKBoomer #Hotmail
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 45m
@Corinthians Love is patient love is kind. It does not filter, it does not crop, it is not thirsty #Paul #RunTellThat
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 42m
@Corinthians It does not troll, it does not dox, it does not unfollow, it does not screen cap. #Love #shady #trolls #haters
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 36m
@Corinthians Love does not titter at pinnochios but sighs relief reading @Snopes #facts #WaPo #skeptics #Paul #Agape
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 35m
@Corinthians It is a firewall, it is antiviral, it shares, it chans neither 4 nor 8 #AVG #CatPower #Love
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 32m
@Corinthians Love never fails. But where there are renderings, they will cease; where there are gifs, they will be stilled; where there are wikis, they will be deleted #tryhard #JIFforever #Paul
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 20m
@Corinthians 4 we need disambiguation and are a stub #SupportWikipedia #Love
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 14m
@Corinthians but as downloads finish, progress bars close #Paul #CaptainObvious #Love #OKBoomer
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 6m
@Corinthians When I was a child, I chatted on AIM, I bought balloons in #ClubPenguin, I texted T9. When I became a man, I put the apps of childhood behind me #AOL #RAZRforever #TTY #SNES #Love #Paul
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 2m
@Corinthians 4 now we see only @LinkedIn profile views; then we shall see @Zoom. Some things now are private; then I shall know everyone’s shit fully, even as my shit is fully known #Love #Paul #ClearHistory
Saul of Tarsus @therealpaul 1m
@Corinthians And now these 3 remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these will be mistranslated and used at weddings for like a thousand years #Agape #Apostlelife #NiteNite
