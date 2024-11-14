We all know nobody’s perfect, yet some people still insist on “fixing” themselves. Personally, I think self-acceptance is fantastic! I’m all for embracing imperfection—as long as there are carefully curated guidelines for what “imperfect” actually means.

There’s nothing I enjoy more than letting things go and rolling with the punches. I love mess! However, I prefer if that mess falls neatly within a well-defined range of acceptable chaos. A single smudge on an otherwise clean French door? No worries! An entire handprint? It’s a crime scene. Get the Windex immediately.

Here’s the thing: not all flaws are created equal. There’s a difference between a charming flaw and a disturbing one. A dainty little chip in your coffee mug gives the impression that you don’t take things too seriously. “Oh, I’m just so carefree that I don’t mind a little blemish! C'est la vie!” That’s chic. But a visible coffee ring on the inside of your mug? Now you’re just watching the world burn. (Which is probably fine by you, because you were going to hell anyway.)

A teetering tower of books on the floor? Absolute anarchy, a ticking time bomb that taunts you every time you walk past. But a few titles scattered tastefully on a table? That says, “I read with just the right amount of casualness. Sometimes I’m flipping through a vintage art book when my spontaneous friend Veronica calls to grab croissants at our favorite café, and I have no choice but to leave my book open and throw on a quick red lip before heading out!”

A slight slip-up in language is also excusable, like when my friend Veronica says “expresso” instead of “espresso.” How quaint! But if she slurps her “expresso,” or spells the word incorrectly on Instagram, that’s prison for her—maximum security, no parole. And I’ll be the one dialing 911 faster than you can say “double shot.”

One of the best things about accepting imperfections is how great it feels to fix them. There’s nothing more satisfying than confidently declaring, “I embrace my messy closet,” only to spend the next four hours color-coding your clothing and finger-spacing your felt hangers. The key to being perfectly imperfect is recognizing your issues and then promptly resolving them before they become real problems (and before anyone else notices them, of course).

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for a relaxed lifestyle. But there’s a fine line between “blasé” and “oh my god, is she okay?” I’ll wear jeans with a slightly frayed hem! No biggie. Mismatched socks, though? First, it’s the itch of knowing something is off. Then it’s the sweating, the twitching, until I’m gasping for air, clawing at my ankles in a futile attempt to reconcile the asymmetry. I convulse until I lose consciousness, finally succumbing to the sinful socks of shame.

In the end, it’s all about balance. It’s great to accept your messiness, so long as it’s the kind that’s Instagrammable and makes you quirky, relatable, and above all, still in control. So embrace those imperfections! But if your version of imperfect includes Crocs at a dinner party, don’t be surprised when I kick you out of my spotless French doors and launch you into the street, where flawed footwear belongs.

