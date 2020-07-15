I

‘ve had it just about up to Mercury with unsubstantiated, asinine conspiracy theories like this one. This wild notion that the moon landing was fabricated in some Los Angeles film studio by Stanley Kubrick is utterly ludicrous. Especially, when anyone with half a brain can tell that it was actually fabricated in some Stockholm film studio by Ingmar Bergman.

Oh man, you have to be a special kind of dense to agree with this bunch of paranoid, whack jobs. Always claiming that Kubrick's filmmaking ingenuity was the only way we could have kept pace with the Russian's brilliance in rocketry. As if the Soviet space program wasn't notoriously plagued by political meddling, lack of organization, and there wasn't an auteur in Scandinavia directing the pants off of everybody else.

What's next? You're going to mention that despite the moon having virtually no atmosphere, the American flag planted by astronauts appears to be flapping in the wind? Listen buddy, I don't know how many times I need to explain this. It merely looks like it's waving because Buzz Aldrin was twisting the flagpole into the ground and Ingmar Bergman had an innate gift for the composition of movement.

Others cling to this ridiculous idea that the moon landing must have been faked by Kubrick because of the lighting. They like to point out that you can see the astronaut's shadows from various angles, suggesting multiple light sources. To which anyone with an ounce of reason can respond, of course there were multiple light sources. Ever heard of the sun? Ever heard of reflective surfaces? Ever heard of visionary director Ingmar Bergman, whose use of naturalistic lighting transformed cinema forever?

Then there're those wise guys who ask, “If the moon landing wasn't faked by Kubrick then why can't we see any stars in the outer-space sky?” Questions like that, really make me want to snap. I just want to grab a director's bullhorn and scream, “That's because it wasn't nighttime you idiots! The moonwalks were conducted during the day, meaning light from the sun made it too bright for a quick-exposure camera to capture anything that far away. Also, there were plenty of stars visible that day. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins were played by famous Bergman collaborators: Max von Sydow, Bibi Andersson, and Gunnar Björnstran!”

And don't even get me started on the whole business of, “If Neil Armstrong wasn't filmed by Stanley Kubrick, then who was shooting him as he went down the ladder?” Please, everyone knows that a camera was mounted to the side of the lunar module. So, there didn't need to be anyone standing outside the lander filming Neil. But, Ingmar chose to be out there regardless, operating the camera himself, because that's the kind of dedication he had.

So, the next time someone comes around and starts spouting any kind of nonsense about how the moon landing was faked by Stanley Kubrick, do your part and set them straight. Show them interviews with credible scientists, show them the documentary Apollo 11, but most importantly show them: The Seventh Seal, Persona, and Autumn Sonata.