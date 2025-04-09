Today worst of life. I fall at spear-throwing practice and loincloth go wrong way so everyone see privates. Now call me “Hair Balls.”

Been thinking, privates called that for reason. Sure, I fall and expose self for all to see, but was accident, so really no one else business. But even if do not say “Hair Balls” to face, can tell by way they look at me or whisper when I walk by, all village know what happen. Hate everyone. Running away to another village.

Mother say I need to stop moping around cave and get outside. So come up with a plan. Will ask father to teach me shaving.

Have no more hair down there. Going to fall on purpose at spear-throwing practice so everyone sees new look and stop calling me “Hair Balls.”

Good news, no more called “Hair Balls.” Bad news, now called, “Baby Balls.”

Trying to let go and not care about whole balls thing. But upset because thought Boog and Morg were friends, so wonder why they make fun of me? I am one of fastest in village at make fire and can throw spear like man. I am Mr. Man Balls. Oh man, why I no say that? Such good comeback and nickname. Would have shown everyone who boss.

Have decide to own nickname. No care what others think of balls. Plus, I like feeling when wind blows up loincloth. Next time called “Baby Balls,” going to tell others they should try shaving privates, too.

Did no go well. People just laugh and say, “Stop the complain Cry Baby Balls.”

Is time to change story. Tomorrow is big hunting party for village anniversary festival so am going to show all who I really am. Going to kill enough woolly mammoth to feed village for many moons. Then will see what they have to say about balls.

Hunting skill makes me great success. No one say a word about balls for over quarter of moon cycle now. Just talk about all the food I help bring village.

Just when I think everyone move on and forget my balls, I see painting of my wardrobe malfunction on wall in town square today. Hate everyone. Running away to another village.

After see painting, really spiral. Do not know what to do about thing with balls. Begin to wonder if this how I be remembered. Will one day my children walk through village and others point at painting and say, “That is father” and then they face-to-face with my balls. Not kind of life I dream of when little.

New moon, new idea. Boog, Morg, and others who call names are same age as me, mean also have hair on privates, so going to set up booby trap to make fall, then when loincloth malfunction, will point and say loud enough for others to hear, look at “Hair Balls” or “Hair Butt” or “Hair Girl Parts.” Why no think of this before?

Tripping plan work well. Make many trip and have lots of laughs at falling, especially Morg who fall on face then try to jump up and pretend not happen but covered in mud and look angry so everyone know. Unfortunately, after falls, no privates exposed, so not get to give anyone hair nickname.

Come to realization. Must work with what the Great Spirit give you. If choose to have hair on privates, fine. If choose to have no hair on privates, also fine. And if only remember for that and not being best hunter and good at make fire, am okay with that too. At end of day, is my body. I do with it what I want.

Just have crazy idea. What if I make new cloth piece that cover privates that I wear under loincloth?