“Heartbreaking and beautiful. Grabbed me from the opening and never let go. The Kenmore 600 Series Safety Instructions and User’s Guide is truly a vacuum cleaner manual to treasure.”

— Everett Foster, author of Getting Started With Your Whirlpool 24” Built-In Dishwasher

“Lyrical prose… profound ideas. In this revelatory work, “The Management of 806 Cranford Street” captures the delicate transactions of power, bodies and space with the economy of Ernest Hemingway and the wisdom of Del-max Property Partners, Inc.”

— Harley Pennebaker, author of “Notice to All Residents of Maplewood Gardens Re: Pruning of Trees”

“If you only see one cleanser commercial this year, this compelling debut should be the one… Thrilling.”

— Alicia Bennett Pahnke, New York Times-published advertorial copywriter

“Piercing, ambitious and intimate… The most outstanding back of a cereal box I’ve read in years. As soon as it was over, I went straight back to the top and started it again.”

— Margot Sundwall, Clio-nominated creative director, Ogilvy & Mather

“Spellbinding storytelling, intricately woven with sharply rendered cultural insights and quietly devastating details for a truly panoramic view of the way we live now. The July 2007 issue of Good Housekeeping may be their most exciting edition yet.”

— Mitchell Russo, editor of Motor Trend

“Such a swoonworthy, heartstoppingly sexy dating profile! From his deft deployment of [The] Office quotes to his infectious passion for travel to even the utterly charming photo of him fishing, Andrew Brinkerman is a once-in-a-generation talent. I loved every moment of this quirky, adorable read!”

— Emily Waxhill, author of “Emily, Manhattan Beach, CA”

“A clarion call that should be required reading for anyone concerned for the future of our republic… Rigorously researched and unsparing in its command of chilling facts, ‘Fwd: FWD: Fwd: The DEMOCRAT’S Secret Plan to make Trump “WOKE”’ is a clear-eyed primer on the imminent threat to our democracy—and what we can do about it. I will be forwarding this e-mail to everyone I know.”

— Hon. Wesley F. Harrison (Ret.), co-author of “Can Mitch McConnell Count on Your Support? Text YES to Donate $7”

“Brimming with barely-hidden depths of emotional intelligence, this brief but deeply resonant text is a poignant memoir of the bond between fathers and sons, the pressures of modern masculinity, and the things that we owe to each other as a society. ‘Ok’ is the finest essay of its kind since ‘What’s my amazon password’.”

— Nathan Marbury, co-author (with Mom) of “Happy birthday. Dad and Mom”

“A transformative statement of radical empathy… What may seem a simple portrait of an American family soon reveals a universal depiction of the institutions of marriage, parenthood, and, yes, love… After you’ve seen the Harper family sticker, you may never look at any minivan in front of you the same way again.”

— Sandra Loft-Watkins, author of “My Sixth Grader is an Honors Student at Lakewood Middle School”

“A keenly observed meditation on art and capitalism… Riveting twists, riotous characterization and the absolute mastery of form that could only have come from In-Perspective Marketing Solutions. You simply must watch this infomercial.”

— Gary Shteyngart, author of Super Sad True Love Story

