- Good game, I totally understand you not reciprocating the greeting.
- Good game, I totally understand you not wanting to shake my hand.
- Good game, I totally understand you ignoring my presence altogether.
- Good game, sorry what I said about your mother.
- Good game, sorry what I said about your grandmother.
- Good game, sorry what I said about the lewd activities involving your entire extended family and pets.
- Good game, I mean what I say when I say sorry.
- Good game, I didn’t mean what I said when I said, “We’re gonna kill this sorry ass team!”
- Good game, I underestimated you and it’ll never happen again.
- Good game, I overestimated myself and it’ll never happen again.
- Good game, this feels more like a headshake line then a handshake line because everyone’s been walking by and shaking their head at me.
- Good game, maybe in some way I motivated a better performance out of you? No? No it is.
- Good game, maybe you feel differently? You feel the exact same way, gotcha.
- Good game, what about you? How do you feel? Oh, you want to kill me. Fair enough.
- Good game, I totally understand you squeezing my hand very tightly.
- Good game, I totally understand you spitting in my face.
- Good game, I totally understand you shoving me to the ground.
- Good game, thank you for helping me up though I totally understand you doing it by pulling me by my underwear.
- Good game, thank you for stopping him from holding me up by my underwear though I totally understand your method of beating me like a piñata until he dropped me.
- Good game, thank you for applying ice to my many wounds though I totally understand you doing it by pinning me to the ice rink surface and dragging me behind the zamboni.
