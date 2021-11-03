- Your weird dreams
- The Greek classics (Oedipus is just too close)
- The “proper” way to peel a banana (note: other fruits and vegetables should be fine)
- Organized religion
- The taste, texture, or general concept of milk
- Interpretive dancing of any variety
- The onset of springtime
- Your childhood
- Your date’s childhood
- The fact that you’re “getting into photography” (even if this one isn’t exactly Freudian, you’d probably do best to avoid it anyway)
- The alarming prevalence of nut allergies in kids nowadays
- What you’re like in the morning
- Any royal family ever (do I really have to explain this one?)
- THE BEES! ARE! DYING!!!
- HR department politics
- The distanced semi-reality of late-night tv hosts
- Your feelings on being truly alone in the world
- Manspreading
