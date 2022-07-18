  • They are both made up of cells.
  • They share a lot of the same DNA.
  • Their bodies contain mostly water.
  • The scientific genus name of the turnip (Brassica) and Bob both start with a “B.”
  • They are both rather passive and harmless.
  • Both fell off trucks at one point.
  • Neither speaks French.
  • Both know just as much about astrophysics.
  • They both like to spend time in the garden.
  • They don’t even pretend to have an interest in modern art and televised curling competitions.
  • They both have a fairly sedentary lifestyle.
  • Both of them can be useful at times, but they never brag about themselves.
  • They don’t vote in municipal elections or even know who the local candidates for city council are.
  • Both have the same reaction to opera.
  • They both wilt in the heat.
  • Neither has ever been called “fun to have around” at parties.
  • They are both true to themselves.
  • They will both be in the ground at some point.
  • Both are featured in this piece.
