- They are both made up of cells.
- They share a lot of the same DNA.
- Their bodies contain mostly water.
- The scientific genus name of the turnip (Brassica) and Bob both start with a “B.”
- They are both rather passive and harmless.
- Both fell off trucks at one point.
- Neither speaks French.
- Both know just as much about astrophysics.
- They both like to spend time in the garden.
- They don’t even pretend to have an interest in modern art and televised curling competitions.
- They both have a fairly sedentary lifestyle.
- Both of them can be useful at times, but they never brag about themselves.
- They don’t vote in municipal elections or even know who the local candidates for city council are.
- Both have the same reaction to opera.
- They both wilt in the heat.
- Neither has ever been called “fun to have around” at parties.
- They are both true to themselves.
- They will both be in the ground at some point.
- Both are featured in this piece.
Related
Resources