- “By endurance we conquer.”
- “Difficulties are just things to overcome, after all.”
- “Psssst, sunscreen is the fun-screen but visor is the wiser. Pass it on.”
- “The outstanding feature of today’s march is that we have seen new land to the south never seen by human eyes.”
- “Our food lies ahead and death stalks us from behind.”
- “Free ice cream is the coal and I am the Choo-Choo.”
- “Must reduce blubber consumption.”
- “If you’re a leader, a fellow that other fellows look to, you’ve got to keep going.”
- “When I say ‘Union’ you say ‘Power!’ Union! Power! Union… Sorry, the handle of my sign turned into a snake for a second there.”
- “A strange occurrence was the sudden appearance of eight emperor penguins.”
- “Need to put footstep of courage into stirrup of patience.”
- “What do we want? A fair contract! When do we want it? Triangles!”
- “My good friend the Governor said I could settle down at Port Stanley and take things quietly for a few weeks.”
1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13: Shackleton
1-13: Me
Resources