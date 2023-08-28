  1. “By endurance we conquer.”
  2. “Difficulties are just things to overcome, after all.”
  3. “Psssst, sunscreen is the fun-screen but visor is the wiser. Pass it on.”
  4. “The outstanding feature of today’s march is that we have seen new land to the south never seen by human eyes.”
  5. “Our food lies ahead and death stalks us from behind.”
  6. “Free ice cream is the coal and I am the Choo-Choo.”
  7. “Must reduce blubber consumption.”
  8. “If you’re a leader, a fellow that other fellows look to, you’ve got to keep going.”
  9. “When I say ‘Union’ you say ‘Power!’ Union! Power! Union… Sorry, the handle of my sign turned into a snake for a second there.”
  10. “A strange occurrence was the sudden appearance of eight emperor penguins.”
  11. “Need to put footstep of courage into stirrup of patience.”
  12. “What do we want? A fair contract! When do we want it? Triangles!”
  13. “My good friend the Governor said I could settle down at Port Stanley and take things quietly for a few weeks.”

1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13: Shackleton
1-13: Me

