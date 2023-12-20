  • What was your signature quarantine cocktail?
  • What is your favorite meme?
  • What was the first company to ghost you after a job interview?
  • How much student debt did you incur while pursuing higher education?
  • How much medical debt did you incur during your most expensive trip to the hospital?
  • What is the name of your worst Tinder date?
  • What color would you paint your house if you had money to buy a house (and also to paint it)?
  • Who is the person you went to high school with who recently attempted to recruit you for their “all-natural skincare” pyramid scheme?
  • How many nervous breakdowns did you have between the years 2016 and 2023?
  • How many nervous breakdowns do you anticipate yourself having between the years 2024 and 2031?
  • What is your first guess on Wordle?
  • How many children do you know named Liam?
  • What is one of your carefully crafted tweets that you feel didn’t get the attention it deserved?
  • Which of your family members is now a part of QAnon?
  • Who is your least favorite Kardashian?
  • What is the worst piece of advice you have received from a therapist on Better Help?
  • In what year do you expect to become a climate refugee?
  • How many pairs of Toms did you own between the years 2006 and 2016?
  • What is your favorite TV show to have playing in the background while you stare at your phone for six hours without blinking?
  • What is your favorite social media app to doom scroll while you unsuccessfully attempt to watch a TV show?
  • What is your favorite cryptocurrency?
  • How many wildfires have you fled as of December 31st, 2023?
  • What billionaire do you wish was on the Titan submarine?
  • How many children would you choose to have if it was affordable to have any children at all?
  • What is your favorite vape flavor?
