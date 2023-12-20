- What was your signature quarantine cocktail?
- What is your favorite meme?
- What was the first company to ghost you after a job interview?
- How much student debt did you incur while pursuing higher education?
- How much medical debt did you incur during your most expensive trip to the hospital?
- What is the name of your worst Tinder date?
- What color would you paint your house if you had money to buy a house (and also to paint it)?
- Who is the person you went to high school with who recently attempted to recruit you for their “all-natural skincare” pyramid scheme?
- How many nervous breakdowns did you have between the years 2016 and 2023?
- How many nervous breakdowns do you anticipate yourself having between the years 2024 and 2031?
- What is your first guess on Wordle?
- How many children do you know named Liam?
- What is one of your carefully crafted tweets that you feel didn’t get the attention it deserved?
- Which of your family members is now a part of QAnon?
- Who is your least favorite Kardashian?
- What is the worst piece of advice you have received from a therapist on Better Help?
- In what year do you expect to become a climate refugee?
- How many pairs of Toms did you own between the years 2006 and 2016?
- What is your favorite TV show to have playing in the background while you stare at your phone for six hours without blinking?
- What is your favorite social media app to doom scroll while you unsuccessfully attempt to watch a TV show?
- What is your favorite cryptocurrency?
- How many wildfires have you fled as of December 31st, 2023?
- What billionaire do you wish was on the Titan submarine?
- How many children would you choose to have if it was affordable to have any children at all?
- What is your favorite vape flavor?
Resources