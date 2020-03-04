2. Rain Fall Down
3. Carbon Dioxide High
4. Winter
5. Where Are All The Bees, Baby?
6. Another Polar Vortex
7. Play With Fire
8. Disappearing Glacier
9. Mosquitoes Abound
10. City Underwater
11. Dead Flowers
12. Bleached Coral Reef
13. She’s So Cold
14. Empty Forest
15. Dear Doctor
16. Moist Equatorial Belt
17. Flash Flood
18. She Was Hot
19. All Out of Air
20. Lightning Like Crazy
21. Ventilator Blues
22. Little Rain
23. Trapped In This Greenhouse
24. Gimme Shelter
25. Drought After Drought
26. As Tears Go By
27. Struggling Just to Breathe
28. Sad Sad Sad
29. Catastrophic Crop
30. Blue Turns to Grey
31. Unrecognizable Earth
32. Terrifying
33. Hot Hot Hurricane
34. Displaced By Sea Rise
35. You Gotta Move
36. Doom and Gloom
37. This Place is Empty
38. It Must Be Hell
39. What a Shame
40. It’s All Over Now
Rolling Stones song: 2, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40
Just Another Effect of Climate Change: 1-40