1

. Fires Ablaze2. Rain Fall Down3. Carbon Dioxide High4. Winter5. Where Are All The Bees, Baby?6. Another Polar Vortex7. Play With Fire8. Disappearing Glacier9. Mosquitoes Abound10. City Underwater11. Dead Flowers12. Bleached Coral Reef13. She’s So Cold14. Empty Forest15. Dear Doctor16. Moist Equatorial Belt17. Flash Flood18. She Was Hot19. All Out of Air20. Lightning Like Crazy21. Ventilator Blues22. Little Rain23. Trapped In This Greenhouse24. Gimme Shelter25. Drought After Drought26. As Tears Go By27. Struggling Just to Breathe28. Sad Sad Sad29. Catastrophic Crop30. Blue Turns to Grey31. Unrecognizable Earth32. Terrifying33. Hot Hot Hurricane34. Displaced By Sea Rise35. You Gotta Move36. Doom and Gloom37. This Place is Empty38. It Must Be Hell39. What a Shame40. It’s All Over Now

Rolling Stones song: 2, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40

Just Another Effect of Climate Change: 1-40

Join comedy classes at The Second City : Writing Satire for the Internet, Sketch Writing, and Writing for TV & Film start Feb 29. Use code "PIC" for 10% off by phone.