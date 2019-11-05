1

. 100% That Bitch

2. 86.1% British and Irish

3. 5.6% French and Irish

4. 1.1% Scandinavian

5. 0% Not That Bitch

6. Maternal Haplogroup H3a

7. Increased risk for age-related macular degeneration

8. 100% Not Not That Bitch

9. Likely photic sneeze reflex

10. Carrier for Mucolipidosis Type A

11. More likely than average to Be That Bitch

12. 5.6% Broadly Northwestern European

13. 17 of 17 genetic markers present for Being That Bitch

14. More likely than average to be lactose intolerant

15. Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (on mother’s side)

My DNA Test: 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14

Lizzo’s DNA Test: 1, 5, 8, 11, 13, 15