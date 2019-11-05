2. 86.1% British and Irish
3. 5.6% French and Irish
4. 1.1% Scandinavian
5. 0% Not That Bitch
6. Maternal Haplogroup H3a
7. Increased risk for age-related macular degeneration
8. 100% Not Not That Bitch
9. Likely photic sneeze reflex
10. Carrier for Mucolipidosis Type A
11. More likely than average to Be That Bitch
12. 5.6% Broadly Northwestern European
13. 17 of 17 genetic markers present for Being That Bitch
14. More likely than average to be lactose intolerant
15. Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (on mother’s side)
My DNA Test: 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14
Lizzo’s DNA Test: 1, 5, 8, 11, 13, 15