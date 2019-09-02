Buttigieg Bop
Ask the Brat to Use His Words
I Wanna Be Sedated 1
Do You Remember Rock ’n’ Roll Radio? (It was Kind of Like Spotify)
The KKK Took My Baby Away (And Way Too Many People Seem Okay with That)
I Believe in Miracles (De Blasio 2020)
Anxiety 2
Spiderman (The Tom Holland One, Not the Toby Macguire, or the Andrew Garfield One)
Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment 3
This Ain’t Havana (Seriously, President Trump, Puerto Rico is Part of the United States)
Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue 4
My Brain is Hangin Upside Down (And They’re Calling It a Pre-Existing Condition)
Chinese Tariff Rock
The Temp Job That Ate My Brain
2 Dollar 4 All (Republican Minimum Wage Bill)
Know Better Now (Hindsight 2020)
Pinhead (And Other Twitter Insults)
Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy (So Please Drop the Sexual Harassment Suit)
I Wanna Live (in Canada)
I’m Not Afraid Of Life (in Canada)
It’s Gonna Be Alright (in Canada)
This Ain’t Heaven (Canada)
Judy is a Punk (A real loser. Failing. Crooked. Ratings are WAY Down. A true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Failing badly. Tearing the United States apart. Very dumb. Has lost all credibility. A hater who was highly conflicted. Angry, Dumb, and Sick. Will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our country. A joke. Pathetic. A TOTAL SCAM. Very weak. Not very bright. Never a fan.)
Hey Ho, Let’s Go (Vote)
