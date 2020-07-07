1

by Laura Ingalls Wilder | Specific HouseThe Ingalls family relocates yet again, this time to a homestead south of Bryce Canyon, where they toil through triumph and tragedy as they each successively plummet to their deaths.

2. THE INSECTS AND THE HUMIDITY

by William Faulkner | Yoknapatawpha County Historical Society

Written largely at the behest of Universal Studios president William Goetz in an early attempt at what would come to be known as “synergy,” this novel tells the story of Jeremiah Menefee, the last scion of a once powerful family, wasting away his final days in solitude on a decaying plantation, haunted by the ghosts of generations past. But all that changes when Bud Abbott and Lou Costello come to town.

3. HARRY BLACKSTONE

by Charles Dickens | LongWind

Following the death of everyone he has ever met, young Harry has to learn to make his own way while serving time in a Turkish prison, and yada, yada, yada.

4. OF DEITIES OR MORTALS

by Ernest Hemingway | Ivory

Shattered men fall in love with damaged women while dozens of animals die in the process.

5. THE SEPTIC PUMP

by Ayn Rand | Ealing Tertiary

An insufferable douchebag is presented as heroic.

6. INVITATION TO A BETROTHAL

by Vladimir Nabokov | Modern Bookstore

Hoping to discover the true identity of her father, a young bride-to-be invites three possible candidates to her wedding on an island in the Aegean Sea: An agoraphobic chess grandmaster, a bipolar political dissident, and a philandering literature professor. Her hopes for a cathartic revelation, however, are quickly dashed by suicide, sociopathic callousness, and a spiraling descent into madness on the part of her hoped-for father figures.

7. FEAR ME

by Virginia Woolf | Wilmington Thrift Editions

In a pivot towards greater militancy on women's rights, Fear Me shows an author usually known for subtlety and restraint using her three guineas to buy a revolver and embrace a “by any means necessary” philosophy.

8. ADELARD AND HILTRUDE

by J.R.R. Tolkien | Morningstar

The Fourth Age finally gets some love in this erotic thriller about two Hobbits who meet in Annúminas and witness the assassination of an Orc diplomat.

9. SONGS OF AMBIVALENCE

by William Blake | Bartelby

A collection of poems around a central theme, including “The Skunk,” “The Actuary,” and “Little Girl Probably Around Here Somewhere.”

10. RABBIT, ROT

by John Updike | Self & Self

A 603-page description of the title character's decomposition.