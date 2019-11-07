Bedtime, ScaryWhat’s Under Your Bed? Volume 1
Where Are They Now? Ghosts and Their Families
Paying Off Mommy and Daddy’s Student Loans
What’s Under Your Bed? Volume 2
Halloween Stories That Will Keep You Howling All Night
The Voice Behind the Bedroom Closet
Monster House 3: Home Repair Nightmares
The Creeping Crawling Grabbing Tree
Pillow Stop Talking
Where the Wildings Are
Where the Sidewalk Really Ends
What’s Under Your Bed? Volume 3
Cautionary, Explanatory
Why Katy Gets Everything She Wants
We Hate Each Other, Not You
The Problem with Hissy Fits
The Emerald Garden’s Underwater Cage for Misbehaving Kids
Juan and the Giant Strawberry (or Why Juan and Juanita Pick Our Strawberries)
Daddy is a Good for Nothing Drunk (And Why We Don’t Care Anymore)
They Didn’t Wear Their Seat Belts
Why Elsa the Snow Queen Is Still Single
The Magic Goose Comes for Christmas Dinner
Little House in the Suburbs
Goodnight Loser
How To, Adventure
Be Like Barbie: Her Diet, Her Ken, Her Dream House
Lego Building for Fun and Profit
What to Do If You Get Lost in IKEA
The Complete Adventures of Immigrants and Their Kids
The Illustrated Book of Lost Pets
More Adventures of Jack and His Growing Beanstalk
DIY: Guns, Germs, and Steel
The Missing Teacher, A Story of Revenge
Mom’s Cooking: Green Eggs and Ham
I Can’t Believe It’s Real! Genocide Around the World
Oh, the Places You'll Go! Step by Step Bullying