  1. Jungle Hijinx
  2. Animal Antics
  3. Chicken Challenge
  4. Meatball Madness
  5. Bumble B. Rumble
  6. Clever Fever
  7. Trout Bout
  8. Clam City
  9. A bunch of Abalone!
  10. Floundering Around
  11. Clambake Stakes
  12. Squeals on Wheels
  13. Food Truck Luck
  14. Bramble Blast
  15. A Prickly Situation
  16. Springin’ Spiders
  17. Snail Snafus
  18. Fire it up!
  19. Fire Ball Frenzy
  20. Krack-Shot Kroc
  21. Gimme Gator!
  22. Blazing Bazukas
  23. Bangin' Backyard Cookout
  24. Tiki Tong Terror
  25. Battle of the Grandpas

1, 2, 5, 8, 12, 14, 16, 19, 20, 22, 24: Donkey Kong Country

3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 21, 23, 25: Chopped

Related
Actual Episodes of PBS’s “Frontline” but with More Interesting Plots
Michael Ferro
June 18, 2018
Without Cream Cheese, the Country Will Fall
Alex O'Connor
December 10, 2021
Interactions Adam Levine Has With People Who Aren’t the Country Judge from “The Voice”
Angelo Maneage
August 3, 2019
King Kong Will Ultimately Be Responsible for a Real-Life Planet of the Apes
G. Raymond Leavold
April 12, 2017

Resources