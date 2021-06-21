- “Baby, don’t be a fool.”
- “You better move it on home, boy.”
- “It just goes to show that you never can tell, ‘cause I really thought that I knew you well.”
- “Questions, I have many, answers but a few…”
- “Be careful what you drink, don’t harm yourself.”
- “Who do you think you are? What do you think this is?”
- “I had to have this talk with you, my happiness depends on you and whatever you decide to do, Jolene.”
- “Take it and you never will be sorry that you did.”
- “You would be surprised to find how good it really is.”
- “Don’t try to make me feel sorry for you.”
- “You look into my eyes and lie those pretty lies.”
- “And the sky is green and the grass is blue.”
- “Don’t talk to me in circles and some mumbo-jumbo jive.”
- “I know you well enough to know you would never admit you were wrong.”
- “I’m callin’ you out ‘cause I don’t need this crap.”
- “Please, don’t cry.”
- “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene…”
- “Can you hear me? Are you listening anymore?”
- “My temperature keeps risin’ every time we meet.”
- “I just keep pretending you’ll see the light eventually.”
- “Hoping for a new beginning, but beginning, to lose hope.”
- “Well that’s gonna be too bad and you’re gonna be sorry.”
- “I just can’t stand it, to see him on the town.”
- “I hope you’re never happy.”
1-24: Dolly Parton lyric
1-22, 24: Things I’ve said to my anti-vax friends
23: Things I’ve said about my anti-vax friends
