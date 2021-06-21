  1. “Baby, don’t be a fool.”
  2. “You better move it on home, boy.”
  3. “It just goes to show that you never can tell, ‘cause I really thought that I knew you well.”
  4. “Questions, I have many, answers but a few…”
  5. “Be careful what you drink, don’t harm yourself.”
  6. “Who do you think you are? What do you think this is?”
  7. “I had to have this talk with you, my happiness depends on you and whatever you decide to do, Jolene.”
  8. “Take it and you never will be sorry that you did.”
  9. “You would be surprised to find how good it really is.”
  10. “Don’t try to make me feel sorry for you.”
  11. “You look into my eyes and lie those pretty lies.”
  12. “And the sky is green and the grass is blue.”
  13. “Don’t talk to me in circles and some mumbo-jumbo jive.”
  14. “I know you well enough to know you would never admit you were wrong.”
  15. “I’m callin’ you out ‘cause I don’t need this crap.”
  16. “Please, don’t cry.”
  17. “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene…”
  18. “Can you hear me? Are you listening anymore?”
  19. “My temperature keeps risin’ every time we meet.”
  20. “I just keep pretending you’ll see the light eventually.”
  21. “Hoping for a new beginning, but beginning, to lose hope.”
  22. “Well that’s gonna be too bad and you’re gonna be sorry.”
  23. “I just can’t stand it, to see him on the town.”
  24. “I hope you’re never happy.”

1-24: Dolly Parton lyric
1-22, 24: Things I’ve said to my anti-vax friends
23: Things I’ve said about my anti-vax friends

