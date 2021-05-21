  1. It all happened so suddenly.
  2. You felt weightless for a moment.
  3. You figuratively fell head over heels.
  4. You literally fell head over heels.
  5. Everything started moving in slow motion.
  6. You felt a warm and spicy thick wave crash over you.
  7. Everyone else at the KFC Summer Family Fun Fest faded away.
  8. It took your breath away.
  9. Your head and your heart were racing and your stomach felt queasy.
  10. You thought to yourself, “Can this really be happening to me?!”
  11. Your knees were weak as you tried to stand.
  12. You emerged with a glistening, brown-ish glow.
  13. Dogs started licking you eagerly.
  14. You knew this was something that you’d never, ever forget.
  15. A fest-goer happened to catch a video of the moment your life changed forever and posted it on Twitter with the caption “Is this girl mashed? #itsallgravy #recipefordisaster #whatthecluck”
  16. Your body ached.
  17. You blew your nose and 11 special herbs and spices burned your nasal cavity.
  18. Your friends and family wanted to hear all of the details and exactly how it happened.
  19. Willie Geist featured the video on Sunday Today’s segment “Highs and Lows of the Week.”
  20. You received a letter from KFC corporate offering to pay for any dry cleaning expenses, free 8-piece standard bucket meals for life (limit 1 per week), and a meet-and-greet with the Colonel Sanders actor of your choice in exchange for not suing the company.
  21. You now know truly anything is possible.

3: Love at First Sight
4, 15, 17, 20: Kiddie Pool of KFC Gravy
1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21: Both

