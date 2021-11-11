Are you passionate about photography? Bored with shooting endless weddings and graduation photos? Can you work an old Gateway™ computer located in the back of an internet cafe? If so, then maybe you should picture yourself at reCAPTCHA by joining our Picture People Team!
Responsibilities:
- Operate a Nikon “Coolpix” digital camera from 2009
- Set up and execute photoshoots from the back of a speeding moped driven by a 14-year-old scrolling through TikTok while ripping a Juul
- Scout locations for abandoned tractors in overgrown fields
- Maintain a strong inability to distinguish a hill from a mountain
- Induce stress, confusion, and an overall feeling of stupidity with every image captured
- Experiment with new angles for making traffic lights unrecognizable to the human eye
- Have little to no depth perception
- Identify and document crosswalks that emulate Escher drawings
- Make viewers truly start to question if they actually could, in fact, be a robot
- Manage our exclusive Jon Gosselin collection of blurry fire hydrants on cul-de-sac curbs
- Pull influence from the optical illusion art of the 1990s: Magic Eye
- Frame simple shots into convoluted messes through sheer dimwit (or an overpriced art degree)
- Chase and photograph ambulances as if a scandal-ridden celebrity is in the back of each and every one.
- Bushwack through the concrete jungle with your camera on burst mode
- Have an eye for composition that is sure to include a tiny corner of a traffic light in multiple squares
- Show off your colorblindness by capturing scenes where the focal point blends almost entirely into the background
- Possess at least one functional finger
- Communicate with colleagues using AOL instant messenger and a cracked Motorola Razor phone
- Submit monthly expense reports for your fuel, Monster energy drinks, and Nicorette
- Flexibility to cover night shifts at Mike’s Internet Cafe
