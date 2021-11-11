Are you passionate about photography? Bored with shooting endless weddings and graduation photos? Can you work an old Gateway™ computer located in the back of an internet cafe? If so, then maybe you should picture yourself at reCAPTCHA by joining our Picture People Team!

Responsibilities:

Operate a Nikon “Coolpix” digital camera from 2009

Set up and execute photoshoots from the back of a speeding moped driven by a 14-year-old scrolling through TikTok while ripping a Juul

Scout locations for abandoned tractors in overgrown fields

Maintain a strong inability to distinguish a hill from a mountain

Induce stress, confusion, and an overall feeling of stupidity with every image captured

Experiment with new angles for making traffic lights unrecognizable to the human eye

Have little to no depth perception

Identify and document crosswalks that emulate Escher drawings

Make viewers truly start to question if they actually could, in fact, be a robot

Manage our exclusive Jon Gosselin collection of blurry fire hydrants on cul-de-sac curbs

Pull influence from the optical illusion art of the 1990s: Magic Eye

Frame simple shots into convoluted messes through sheer dimwit (or an overpriced art degree)

Chase and photograph ambulances as if a scandal-ridden celebrity is in the back of each and every one.

Bushwack through the concrete jungle with your camera on burst mode

Have an eye for composition that is sure to include a tiny corner of a traffic light in multiple squares

Show off your colorblindness by capturing scenes where the focal point blends almost entirely into the background

Possess at least one functional finger

Communicate with colleagues using AOL instant messenger and a cracked Motorola Razor phone

Submit monthly expense reports for your fuel, Monster energy drinks, and Nicorette

Flexibility to cover night shifts at Mike’s Internet Cafe

