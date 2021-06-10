Kabbage Peppa Monzo Kanga Binky Womply Wormy Muffy Owly Dwolla Petal Buttercup Bitzi Sofi Maisy Droopy Klarna Hilda Alvin Acorns Yapstone Robinhood Juniper Square Optimus Prime

2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 24: Cartoon character, beloved by children for their goofy, sweet, and mischievous antics.

1, 3, 6, 10, 11, 14, 17, 20, 21, 23: An actual financial tech startup that, if asked, you would willingly give your bank password and pin number to so they could sync to all your personal financial data.

22: Both.