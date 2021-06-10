- Kabbage
- Peppa
- Monzo
- Kanga
- Binky
- Womply
- Wormy
- Muffy
- Owly
- Dwolla
- Petal
- Buttercup
- Bitzi
- Sofi
- Maisy
- Droopy
- Klarna
- Hilda
- Alvin
- Acorns
- Yapstone
- Robinhood
- Juniper Square
- Optimus Prime
2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 24: Cartoon character, beloved by children for their goofy, sweet, and mischievous antics.
1, 3, 6, 10, 11, 14, 17, 20, 21, 23: An actual financial tech startup that, if asked, you would willingly give your bank password and pin number to so they could sync to all your personal financial data.
22: Both.
