  1. Kabbage
  2. Peppa
  3. Monzo
  4. Kanga
  5. Binky
  6. Womply
  7. Wormy
  8. Muffy
  9. Owly
  10. Dwolla
  11. Petal
  12. Buttercup
  13. Bitzi
  14. Sofi
  15. Maisy
  16. Droopy
  17. Klarna
  18. Hilda
  19. Alvin
  20. Acorns
  21. Yapstone
  22. Robinhood
  23. Juniper Square
  24. Optimus Prime

2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 24: Cartoon character, beloved by children for their goofy, sweet, and mischievous antics.

1, 3, 6, 10, 11, 14, 17, 20, 21, 23: An actual financial tech startup that, if asked, you would willingly give your bank password and pin number to so they could sync to all your personal financial data.

22: Both.

SHARE
MORE LIKE THIS
Failed Tech Startups Founded by Luddites
Joe Wellman
Quiz: Stuff Google Knows About You or Stuff You Know About Yourself?
Melissa Gismondi
Quiz: Police Officer or Chipotle Employee?
Stephen Flowers