1 month: Turns head towards the vast unknown.
2 months: Reaches for objects despite knowing they will only end up possessing him in return.
3 months: Recognizes familiar people who will die one day, as we all will—a reminder that we are all alone in this cold, indifferent universe.
4 months: Babbles and coos in first of several futile attempts to truly communicate with others.
5 months: Rolls from tummy to back to tummy, over and over again, seemingly forever.
6 months: Begins to crawl slowly towards the inevitable grave.
7 months: Looks in the mirror and can hardly recognize the baby he’s become.
8 months: Shakes head “No” in a defiant but ultimately useless attempt at free will.
9 months: Waves “Bye Bye” in recognition that we could each be plucked from the Earth at any moment.
10 months: Acknowledges pivotal absurdist movements like “Dada.”
11 months: Laughs at his own cosmic insignificance.
12 months: Plays “peek-a-boo” with a healthy appreciation for the fleeting nature of things—that we are all impermanent, and that the marks we leave on this world may be equally insignificant.