So you’re a touring musician, or outdoor enthusiast, or food truck vendor who’s read the canon of American luddites and traded the rat race for an idyllic acreage an hour outside a metropolitan area, and now you’re in the market for your first (certainly last) pick-up truck. Here are some questions you may like to consider during the test drive:

Does the scale of your lifestyle require a mid-size truck, a full-size truck, or a fuck-you truck?

Do you need one that’s low enough for your dog to jump into without having to do that butt lift thing?

How much truck is enough truck without making you look like a truck person?

Are Tacomas too mainstream now?

Do you need one that’s beefy enough to pull a livestock trailer if you decide to offer goat yoga at the staycation glampground you’re planning to build?

Which manufacturer of gas-guzzlers is doing the most to address the obviously very sad and regrettably unavoidable anthropogenic climate change?

What bumper sticker will communicate that you still do your part to vote democrat and ride a bike (as long as the trip is reasonable)?

Have you honestly spent enough hours on Reddit to confidently predict the global economic outlook for the next seven years of your auto loan?

Do your four part-time jobs earn enough to cover the payments?

Is it chill if the payments are as much as your marketplace healthcare premium or nah?

Should you purchase gap insurance?

Is gasoline even going to be a thing in seven years?

Is America?

Is money? Civilization?

What actually is gap insurance?

Does a black truck look too aggressive?

Are you kidding yourself?

Is a truck really you?

Does the truck in question feel… what’s the word, authentic?

Like, if John Prine were looking down from American heaven, what would he say about the truck?

Why isn’t gap insurance a thing for your whole life?

Is road salt a concern in your area, or will we descend into cannibalism long before rust has eaten the chassis?

Is the truck bed big enough to carry a year’s supply of all the medications you’ll need to thrive during the next “big one?”

Is the truck going to last long enough that your kid will learn to drive on it? Or will there even be such a thing as a DMV at the time the rascal turns 15?

Don’t the carbon emissions from a truck kinda sorta morally preclude your right to procreate?

When SHTF, would you rather have a truck with enough fuel efficiency to escape across the nearest national border on a single tank? or one with superior ramming power to plow through apocalyptic rubble?

Why don’t they sell gap insurance for liberal arts degrees?

Do you go with a crew cab to carpool with your cadre of like-minded survivalists? or do you get a regular cab with a longer bed so you can live in it after the bank repossesses your homestead?

How’s she handle?

