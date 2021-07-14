- The 5 Step Guide to the Male Orgasm
- Loving Big Brother: Why the Government Should Be Spying on Us More
- This is a Flammable Stack of Paper
- If I Did It 2: OJ’s Got More Opinions
- Bop it, Twist it, Pull it, Spit on it! An Investigation into Bop It’s Alleged Wrongdoing
- 50 Shades of Orange: Star-Crossed Lovers, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
- The Disgruntled, Middle Aged Gatsby
- Defying The Odds: The Tale of Benny, The First Shrimp to Fry Rice
- How a Kenyan Muslim Became the President: The Joe Biden Story
- Back to the Basics, Stop Calling Me Racist! By Dr. Seuss
- The Bible (Signed Edition)
- Hip Hop Today! By Lil’ Methamphetamine
- Just Stop Doing It: The Story of How Much Adidas Hates Nike’s Slogan
- An Anthology of All My Shifts at Enterprise Rent-a-car
- Pay Me for This Book, Jackass
- Your First Bout with Dysentery: What to Expect
- The Wars of Tomorrow: Toyotathon vs. Honda Days
- The Old Man and the Sea-Section
- Nature vs. Nurture: What’s to Blame for My Effortless Charisma?
- Of Mice and Syphilitic Women
- 10 Reasons You Should Start Drinking Liquefied Phosphorus
- The Thrill of Oppression: A Memoir of an American White Boy
- The Footmaid’s Tale
- An Atheist’s Guide to Believing in Creationism
- Going With The Flo: The Autobiography of Your Favorite Progressive Saleswoman
- Dear Trevor McDonald Jr. Who Lives at 66 Popwell Rd, 30339: Suck it, I Wrote a Book
- On the Origin of Feces: The Side of Biology You're Not Ready For
- 220 Pages of My Favorite Words in No Particular Order
- Charles Dickens’ Complete Works, But It’s Not the Complete Works It’s Mostly Just Pornographic Misquotes
- Hello Kids, This is My Penis
MORE LIKE THIS