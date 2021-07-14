  • The 5 Step Guide to the Male Orgasm
  • Loving Big Brother: Why the Government Should Be Spying on Us More
  • This is a Flammable Stack of Paper
  • If I Did It 2: OJ’s Got More Opinions
  • Bop it, Twist it, Pull it, Spit on it! An Investigation into Bop It’s Alleged Wrongdoing
  • 50 Shades of Orange: Star-Crossed Lovers, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
  • The Disgruntled, Middle Aged Gatsby
  • Defying The Odds: The Tale of Benny, The First Shrimp to Fry Rice
  • How a Kenyan Muslim Became the President: The Joe Biden Story
  • Back to the Basics, Stop Calling Me Racist! By Dr. Seuss
  • The Bible (Signed Edition)
  • Hip Hop Today! By Lil’ Methamphetamine
  • Just Stop Doing It: The Story of How Much Adidas Hates Nike’s Slogan
  • An Anthology of All My Shifts at Enterprise Rent-a-car
  • Pay Me for This Book, Jackass
  • Your First Bout with Dysentery: What to Expect
  • The Wars of Tomorrow: Toyotathon vs. Honda Days
  • The Old Man and the Sea-Section
  • Nature vs. Nurture: What’s to Blame for My Effortless Charisma?
  • Of Mice and Syphilitic Women
  • 10 Reasons You Should Start Drinking Liquefied Phosphorus
  • The Thrill of Oppression: A Memoir of an American White Boy
  • The Footmaid’s Tale
  • An Atheist’s Guide to Believing in Creationism
  • Going With The Flo: The Autobiography of Your Favorite Progressive Saleswoman
  • Dear Trevor McDonald Jr. Who Lives at 66 Popwell Rd, 30339: Suck it, I Wrote a Book
  • On the Origin of Feces: The Side of Biology You're Not Ready For
  • 220 Pages of My Favorite Words in No Particular Order
  • Charles Dickens’ Complete Works, But It’s Not the Complete Works It’s Mostly Just Pornographic Misquotes
  • Hello Kids, This is My Penis
